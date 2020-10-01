COVID-19 Update: L.A. County records lowest number of deaths on Monday since the beginning of the pandemic

Los Angeles County has the most cases in the United States, as other hotspots like New York have seen a decrease in the number of new cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts an upward trend in the number of deaths nationwide. L.A. County currently holds the record for the most confirmed cases in the nation.

We have compiled data and guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to provide an update for L.A. County. Data is up to date as of Oct. 1. Here is your weekly COVID-19 update.

Total cases:

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in L.A. County on Jan. 26, the number of positive cases continues to rise. Over 2% of L.A. County’s population of 10 million has COVID-19.

Hospitalizations:

There are 730 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized in L.A. County. 197 COVID-19 positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. The county currently has 996 available ICU beds.

Race and ethnicity:

Gallery | 2 Photos L.A. County Department of Public Health The breakdown of cases by race/ethnicity as of Oct. 1.

L.A. County’s data shows cases and deaths disproportionately affect people of color.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported that Latinos make up 60% of cases with data on race and ethnicity compared to the population, while the white population accounts for 12.9% of cases compared to the population. Latinos account for 51.4% of all COVID-19 deaths when compared to the population.

Local official updates:

L.A. county records lowest number of deaths on Monday

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported one new death due to COVID-19 on Monday. This is the lowest daily death count since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department says this low number could relate to a lag in reporting over the weekend.

Malls and nail salons reopen at 25% capacity

Indoor malls will be able to reopen over the next 10 days at limited capacity. Food courts and common areas will continue to be closed, according to state health guidelines.

Both malls and nail salons will be able to reopen at 25% capacity.

Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti was hesitant to reopen nail salons despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s green light to let counties reopen nail salons at their discretion.

Health officials announced outdoor playgrounds may also be reopened this week.

Breweries, wineries and card rooms may resume outdoor operations

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to allow breweries, wineries and card rooms to reopen next week. Breweries and wineries are still required to partner with a food vendor to successfully reopen.

Despite these reopenings, L.A. County remains on the first tier of the reopening plan. The county will move into the next phase when the daily case rate is at 7. Currently, L.A. County is at 8.3.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors vote to provide in-person learning waivers for schools

The board passed a motion to provide waivers to a maximum of 30 schools per week in an effort to get students back in classrooms for in-person learning.

The waivers are only available for transitional kindergarten through second grade. Eventually, waivers will be provided up to sixth grade.

What’s open:

Grocery stores

Essential retail

Some non-essential retail with modifications

Parks and beaches with modifications

Golf courses

Hotels with modifications

Shared residential pools

Nail salons – limited to 25% capacity

Hair salons – limited to 25% capacity

Barber shops – limited to 25% capacity

Gyms (outdoors with modifications)

Indoor shopping malls – limited capacity

Breweries

Wineries

Cardrooms

Zoos (outdoors with modifications)

What’s closed:

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor houses of worship

Indoor gyms

Bars

Tattoo shops

Face masks are still required in public. Gatherings should be limited to only people in your household.

Testing:

The L.A. County website has a list of testing locations available for both walk-up and drive-up testing. Testing is available by appointment only.

A comprehensive map of testing locations can be found here.