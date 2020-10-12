Propositions+on+the+2020+ballot

With less than a month until Nov. 3, Election Day is fast approaching. The Daily Sundial has summarized the 12 propositions to serve as a guide — whether you’ll be voting by mail or at a polling station.

Here are the propositions you’ll see on your ballot.

Prop 14 – Stem Cell Research Bond

A “yes” vote would authorize $5.5 billion in bonds to stem cell research. $1.5 billion would be dedicated to brain diseases.

For Prop 14:

Gov. Gavin Newsom

The Latino Cancer Institute

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

Donors in support:

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Open Philanthropy Action Fund

A “no” vote would not allow California to sell $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research.

Against Prop 14:

Jeff Sheehy, board member of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Donors in opposition:

None

Prop 15 – Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges and local governments by changing tax assessment of commercial and industrial property

A “yes” vote would tax properties based on market value rather than purchase price. Taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3 million would rise, which in turn fund schools and local governments.

For Prop 15:

California Teachers Association

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee

Donors in support:

California Teachers Association

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

SEIU California State Council

A “no” vote would tax commercial properties the same, not creating new funding for schools and local government.

Against Prop 15:

California NAACP

California Chamber of Commerce

California Retailers Association

Donors in opposition:

California Taxpayers Association

California Business Roundtable

California Business Properties Association

Prop 16 – Allows diversity as a factor in public employment, education and contracting decisions

A “yes” vote would allow state and local entities to consider race, ethnicity or national origin in public education, employment and contracting. Would effectively restore affirmative action in California

For Prop 16:

California State University

University of California

California Community Colleges

Donors in support:

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals

Quinn Delaney, a Democratic donor and founder of Akonadi Foundation

A “no” vote would continue the ban on the consideration of race, ethnicity or national origin in public education, employment and contracting.

Against Prop 16:

California Republican Party

Californians for Equal Rights

Students for Fair Admissions

Chinese American Civic Action Alliance

Donors in opposition:

Students for Fair Admissions

Gail Heriot, a University of San Diego professor



Prop 17- Restores voting rights to people on parole

A “yes” vote would allow people to vote if they are at least 18 years of age upon their release from prison. It would also allow them to run for office so long as they haven’t been convicted of perjury or bribery.

For Prop 17:

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

ACLU of California

Donors in support:

Brennan Center for Justice,

ACLU of Northern California Board Issues Committee

A “no” vote would continue restricting the right to vote for people who have been released from prison.

Against Prop 17:

Crime Victims United of California

Election Integrity Project California

Donors in opposition:

none

Prop 18 – Permits 17 year-olds to vote in primary and special elections

A “yes” vote would allow 17 year-olds to vote in the primary and special elections if they will be 18 years old by the time of the general election.

For Prop 18:

California Association of Student Councils

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Secretary of State Alex Padilla

California School Boards Association

Assemblymember Kevin Mullin

Donors in support:

California Nurses Association

Assemblymember Kevin Mullin for Assembly 2020

A “no” vote would keep the voting age at 18 for any election.

Against Prop 18:

Election Integrity Project California

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Donors in opposition:

none

Prop 19 – Changes certain property tax rules for homeowner

A “yes” vote would allow all homeowners over the age of 55, severely disabled or victims who lost their residences due to wildfires or disasters, to be eligible for tax savings when they move anywhere within the state. This would also transfer the primary residence’s tax base to the replacement residence for wildfire or disaster victims.

For Prop 19:

California Democratic Party

Gov. Gavin Newsom

State Controller Betty T. Yee

California Association of Realtors

California Professional Firefighters

Donors in support:

California Association of Realtors

National Association of Realtors

California Association of Realtors Issues Mobilization PAC

A “no” vote would allow some homeowners to transfer their tax assessments to homes of equal or lesser value and limit people over the age of 55 to one tax assessment transfer.

Against Prop 19:

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Donors in opposition:

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Prop 20 – Restricts parole for certain offenses currently considered to be non-violent

A “yes” vote would mean that people who commit crimes like repeated shoplifting could receive bigger penalties such as longer jail time. The state’s process for early release from prison would involve additional factors. Those found guilty of some misdemeanors would be required to provide DNA evidence.

For Prop 20:

Democratic Assemblymember Jim Cooper

Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong

California Retailers Association

Donors in support:

Devin Nunes campaign

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association

Sempra Energy

A “no” vote would mean that penalties for crimes such as repeated shoplifting would not be increased with bigger penalties. The state’s process for early release from prison would not change. DNA samples would only be required for those being arrested for a felony or if they will be required to register as sex offenders or arsonists.

Against Prop 20:

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Democratic Party

ACLU of California

California Teachers Association

Chief Probation Officers of California

Donors in opposition:

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Prop 21 – Creates stronger rent control

A “yes” vote would mean that cities and counties could apply stronger rent control than current law.

For Prop 21:

California Democratic Party

Eviction Defense Network

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Donors in support:

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

California Democratic Party

A “no” vote would mean that current rent control laws in cities and counties would continue to apply.

Against Prop 21:

California Apartment Association

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Essex Property Trust

Prometheus Real Estate Group

California Seniors Advocates League

Donors in opposition:

Essex Property Trust

Equity Residential

AvalonBay Communities

Prop 22 – Allows app-based transportation and delivery companies to reclassify gig workers as independent contractors

A “yes” vote would mean that drivers for app-based delivery and rideshare services could work as independent contractors, which would give them more choices about when and where they work, but they would not get the benefits and protections that employers must provide.

For Prop 22:

Uber

Instacart

Doordash

California Chamber of Commerce

California Police Chiefs Association

California NAACP

Donors in support:

Lyft

Uber

Doordash

A “no” vote would mean that app-based delivery and rideshare services would have to hire drivers as employees, which would give the drivers less control over when and where they work. However, they would get the benefits and protections that employers must provide.

Against Prop 22:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Service Employees International Union

California Teachers Association

Gig Workers Rising

Donors in opposition:

Service Employees International Union

United Health Care Workers

State Building and Construction Trades Council of California



Prop 23 – Requires kidney dialysis clinics to have at least one physician present during operating hours

A “yes” vote would require kidney dialysis clinics to have at least one physician present during operating hours, which would require infection reporting and improve staffing.

For Prop 23:

Service Employees International Union United Health Care Workers

California Labor Federation

California Democratic Party

Donors in support:

California Democratic Party

Service Employees International Union

A “no” vote would not require kidney dialysis clinics to have at least one physician present during operating hours.

Against Prop 23:

DaVita

Fresenius Medical Care

California Medical Association

California NAACP

Donors in opposition:

DaVita

Fresenius Medical Care

U.S. Renal Care

Prop 24 – Expands data privacy laws

A “yes” vote would expand existing privacy and data laws, and the state’s Department of Justice would oversee/enforce consumer privacy laws.

For Prop 24:

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization

Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit organization

Californians For Consumer Privacy

Donors in support:

Alastair Mactaggart, a San Francisco real estate developer

Tom Kemp, co-founder of Centrify

Tim Hentzel, CEO of MFN Holdings

A “no” vote would mean that businesses would follow existing data and privacy laws.

Against Prop 24:

ACLU

Public Citizen

Consumer Federation of California

Donors in opposition:

Consumer Federation of California

California Nurses Association

Prop 25 – Bail would not be required to be released from jail before trial

A “yes” vote would mean that no one could pay bail to be released from jail before their trial. Release would depend on assessed risk of more crimes or they would be released automatically.

For Prop 25:

Service Employees International Union

California Democratic Party

California Medical Association

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

Donors in support:

Steve Ballmer, owner of the L.A. Clippers

Connie Balmer, a philanthropist

John Arnold, a hedge fund manager

A “no” vote would mean that bail could still be paid to be released from jail before a trial and some people could be released without paying bail.

Against:

California NAACP

California Peace Officers’ Association

California Bail Agents Association

Human Rights Watch

Donors in opposition:

Triton Management Services, the parent company Aladdin Bail Bonds

AIA Holdings, a bail bond and insurance company

Bankers Insurance Company

Sources:Ballotpedia, CalMatters, VoterGuide