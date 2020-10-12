L.A.+County+2020+ballot+measures

Measure J — Community investment and alternatives to incarceration minimum county budget allocation

Measure J is a proposed charter amendment placed on the Los Angeles County ballot by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The measure would use at least 10% of the county’s locally composed, unrestricted revenues to be allocated towards incarceration alternatives like community investment and alternative housing.

The funds would be invested in youth development programs, job training, rental assistance, small and/or minority-owned business, rent assistance, community-based programs, pre-trial non-custody services and substance use disorder services.

The measure would set revenues to phase in over the next three years beginning in July of 2021. The measure also requires the Board to create a transparent process for the allocation of the funds.

A “yes” vote supports a change in the county’s charter to require at least 10% of the County’s general fund to be dedicated strictly towards community programs and alternatives to incarceration.

A “yes” vote would permit the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to reduce the allocation through a 4-1 vote during a fiscal emergency.

A “no” vote opposes a change to the county charter. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors would not be obligated to dedicate general funds towards community programs and alternatives to incarceration. Instead, general funds could be utilized in a variety of ways like combatting the county’s budget deficit or providing COVID-19 relief.

Measure RR— School upgrades and safety measure

Approval of this measure from 55% of the voters within the Los Angeles Unified School District will permit LAUSD to issue and sell bonds of up to $7 billion to provide financing for specific school facilities and projects. LAUSD will also qualify to receive state grant funding.

LAUSD is required by law to include estimates of the amount of money they raise annually to repay bonds. They must also report the rate and duration of the tax to be levied for the bonds.

School facilities and projects include security system and network updates, improved earthquake safety in school buildings, Americans with Disabilities upgrades and renovations of walkways, classrooms and athletic fields.

A “yes” vote would authorize LAUSD to issue up to $7 billion in bonds and require a property tax levy of $0.02174 per $100,000 of assessed value for school facilities and projects.

A “no” vote would oppose LAUSD issuing up to $7 billion in bonds and requiring a property tax levy of $0.02174 per $100,000 in assessed value for school facilities and projects.