Hungry and stuck at home? Fresh Potato Factory is here to the rescue

Near Cal State University Northridge, students who prefer veggie options can find great eats at Fresh Potato Factory. The restaurant continues to be operational through the lockdowns caused by COVID-19.

“We’re trying to stay open and safe,” owner of Fresh Potato Factory Shawn Mahdavian said. “Food being one of the essentials, as long as there is a demand for it, we’ll try to keep our doors open.”

Fresh Potato Factory has tasty burgers, paninis, burritos, tacos, mashed or wedged potatoes, and salads. Grab one of their mouth-watering sides; they offer fries, garlic fries, and truffle fries or grilled cheese to go along with your meal.

Their food is vegetarian, with vegan options, and Fresh Potato Factory does not use freezers, fryers, or microwaves.

Mahdavian started his brand next to CSUN because he knows a lot of Matadors are more aware of what they intake.

“Being next to CSUN, the benefits of it is that there are students,” Mahdavian said. “College kids are more health-conscious; they are healthy eaters and are more willing to try something new.”

In order to help serve the community during COVID-19, Fresh Potato Factory has also lowered their menu prices.

Although dine-in services are temporarily suspended, you can currently order delivery or takeout.

Find Fresh Potato Factory at 9420 Reseda Blvd Unit #6 Northridge, CA, 91324. For more information, visit freshpotatofactory.com or call (818) 886-8156.