CSU Channel Islands President Erika D. Beck announced as next CSUN president

The CSU Board of Trustees appointed Erika D. Beck, the current president of CSU Channel Islands, to replace CSUN’s current president, Dianne F. Harrison, during their meeting on Thursday.

Beck served as president of CSUCI since 2016. She was previously the provost and executive vice president of Nevada State College in 2010.

Beck has a background in psychology and earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at University of California San Diego. She earned her master’s in psychology San Diego State University and her doctorate in experimental psychology at UC San Diego.

“From the robust academic programs to inspirational athletic competition to the expansive opportunities for arts and culture, I am inspired by the impact that CSUN has in shaping the face of the San Fernando Valley and beyond,” Beck said in a statement. “While it is bittersweet to leave CSU Channel Islands where working together with faculty, staff, students and community we have made significant progress.”

She will begin her role on Jan. 11, 2021.

Beck will oversee the campus through another semester of virtual instruction following the CSU’s announcement of a mostly online learning structure continuing in January.

CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White announced that Beck will receive a base salary of $415,952 with a monthly auto allowance of $1,000 and an annual housing allowance of $60,000. This is a pay raise from her current salary of $298,777 at CSU Channel Islands.

Some members of the Committee on University and Faculty Personnel expressed concern over the proposed salary for Beck, given the financial state of the CSU amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee approved of Beck’s salary in a 6-2 vote.

By comparison, Harrison received a salary of $367,124 in regular pay in 2019 alongside housing provided by The University Corporation at CSUN. The University Corporation will sell the house in the new year.

Harrison originally announced her retirement last November and was set to retire in July but postponed her retirement to the end of the fall semester to aid the campus through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison has a long career in higher education, beginning at Florida State University and working her way from faculty member through the ranks to vice president of academic quality and external programs. She then went on to serve as president of CSU Monterey Bay in 2006.

“It has been my honor to serve as CSUN’s president for the past eight years, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together during that time,” Harrison said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Dr. Beck as she transitions into her new position.”

Harrison began her tenure as CSUN’s president in June 2012, focusing her work on student and employee success, fostering diversity as well as five other main priorities for the CSUN community.