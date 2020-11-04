Photo Series: Election Day in Los Angeles

In an effort to engage voters across Los Angeles, multiple landmark locations revamped their venues into polling centers. Hollywood voting locations, such as the Pantages Theater and the Wiltern, drew “Hamilton” fans and pre-pandemic concert-goers out to the polls.

Sports fans were able to have a themed voting experience at the Dodger Stadium and Staples Center in the downtown L.A. area.

Community voting centers in the San Fernando Valley also drew groups of voters who wanted to cast their vote closer to home.

Voting centers were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

DTLA

Staples Center

Gallery | 3 Photos Chris Torres A sign directing people on where to enter the voting center at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Gallery | 2 Photos Chris Torres Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook, who has the Lakers-themed "I Voted" sticker on, voted at the Staples Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Gallery | 2 Photos Chris Torres Voters fill out their ballots for the 2020 Election electronically on Ballot Marking Devices in the Staples Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Union Station

Gallery | 4 Photos Daniel Mendez A sign displaying the Union Station voting center's operating hours in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

USC Galen Center

Gallery | 3 Photos Daniel Mendez The outside of the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Central L.A.

Dodger Stadium

Gallery | 2 Photos Chris Torres The view from the voting center at the top of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Gallery | 5 Photos Chris Torres DeHava McLaurin, a poll worker, helps direct the traffic flow at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Hollywood

Hollywood Bowl

Gallery | 2 Photos Samantha Bravo The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles is an official voting location for the 2020 General Election.

Pantages Theater

Gallery | 2 Photos Daniel Mendez A Hamilton-themed teleprompter outside of the voting center held at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Gallery | 2 Photos Samantha Bravo Poll workers wipe down each station after every use at the Pantages Theatre voting center in Los Angeles for the 2020 General Election.

The Wiltern

Gallery | 2 Photos Samantha Bravo The Wiltern Theatre is an official polling location for the 2020 General Election.

The Valley

Elk Lodge

Gallery | 2 Photos Nadine Cortez Poll workers welcoming voters at the voting center in Elk Lodge in Canoga Park, Calif. on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.

Pierce College

Gallery | 2 Photos Yi Yu Farah Seyfi, a medical worker, volunteers at the vote center at Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church