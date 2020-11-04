Photo Series: Election Day in Los Angeles

In an effort to engage voters across Los Angeles, multiple landmark locations revamped their venues into polling centers. Hollywood voting locations, such as the Pantages Theater and the Wiltern, drew “Hamilton” fans and pre-pandemic concert-goers out to the polls.
Sports fans were able to have a themed voting experience at the Dodger Stadium and Staples Center in the downtown L.A. area.
Community voting centers in the San Fernando Valley also drew groups of voters who wanted to cast their vote closer to home.
Voting centers were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
DTLA
Staples Center
A sign directing people on where to enter the voting center at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook, who has the Lakers-themed "I Voted" sticker on, voted at the Staples Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters fill out their ballots for the 2020 Election electronically on Ballot Marking Devices in the Staples Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A Los Angeles Lakers “I Voted” sticker is given to voters at the Staples Center. ( Chris Torres)
Voters at the Staples Center can choose to get either a Lakers or Kings-themed, “I Voted” sticker after voting. ( Chris Torres)
Union Station
The interior of the voting center located inside the Union Station in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
A sign displaying the Union Station voting center's operating hours in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters sanitize their hands before voting at Union Station in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
A poll worker placing a sticker on a voter before he leaves the Union Station voting center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
USC Galen Center
Bailey Lear, a member of USC Track and Field, poses for a photo after voting at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. “It’s great to see the turnout we’ve had and everyone’s effort to go out and do their civic duty,” Lear said. ( Daniel Mendez)
The outside of the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
The main entrance to the voting booths at the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
The voter check-in station at the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
The Ballot Marking Devices at the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
Central L.A.
Dodger Stadium
The view from the voting center at the top of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
DeHava McLaurin, a poll worker, helps direct the traffic flow at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
After filling out or dropping off their ballot for the 2020 Election, people looked out at the view of the empty Dodger Stadium. ( Chris Torres)
Dodger fans looking at the field and empty seats after voting at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Chris Torres)
Mayra Valencia, left, and her husband, Christian Valencia, take a selfie after voting at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Chris Torres)
After completing the voting process, Dodger fans took photos with the empty Dodger Stadium as their backdrop. ( Chris Torres)
Hollywood
Hollywood Bowl
The Hollywood Bowl voting location offered free parking for voters. ( Samantha Bravo)
The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles is an official voting location for the 2020 General Election.
Voters cast their ballots at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the 2020 General Election. ( Samantha Bravo)
Pantages Theater
Curbside voting is available at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
A Hamilton-themed teleprompter outside of the voting center held at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
The Pantages Theatre is an official polling location for the 2020 General Election. ( Samantha Bravo)
The voting center inside the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
Poll workers wipe down each station after every use at the Pantages Theatre voting center in Los Angeles for the 2020 General Election.
Hamilton-themed voting stickers are available for those who voted at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ( Daniel Mendez)
The Wiltern
The Wiltern Theatre is one of the iconic landmarks that became a voting center in Los Angeles this year. ( Samantha Bravo)
The Wiltern Theatre is an official polling location for the 2020 General Election.
Voters cast their ballots at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Tues. Nov, 3. ( Samantha Bravo)
Voters stand in line at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Tues. Nov. 3, 2020. ( Samantha Bravo)
The Valley
Elk Lodge
Nadine Cortez
Poll workers welcoming voters at the voting center in Elk Lodge in Canoga Park, Calif. on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.
Poll workers helping to register a voter inside Elks Lodge in Canoga Park, Calif. on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (Nadine Cortez)
Nidia Matthews showing off her “I Voted” sticker in Canoga Park, Calif., on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (Nadine Cortez)
Victor Hernandez showing his “I Voted” sticker in Canoga Park, Calif. on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (Nadine Cortez)
Pierce College
Voters walk toward the vote center at Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. (Yi Yu)
Yi Yu
Farah Seyfi, a medical worker, volunteers at the vote center at Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A row of ballot-marking devices at the vote center in Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Yi Yu)
Voters get their “I Voted” stickers at the t Los Angeles Pierce College vote center a in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Yi Yu)
Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church
A sign directing voters toward the voting center in Saint Pauls United Methodist Church in Northridge Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Gevork Apikyan)
Gevork Apikyan
Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming election at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Northridge Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Joe Cleveland proudly gestures toward his “I Voted” sticker at St. Paul Methodist Church in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Gevork Apikyan)
John Genga and his dog, Gentle Giant Goliath, ready to cast his ballot at the Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church voting center in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. People who are not registered can go to a polling station in California to register and vote during the day of the election. (Gevork Apikyan)