Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden becomes the president-elect on Nov. 7.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. will serve as the 46th president of the United States, AP confirmed on Saturday. Biden secured his win with 290 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania gave Biden the votes he needed to eliminate President Donald J. Trump’s remaining path to victory, bringing Biden’s total to 284. Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Nevada brought six additional electoral votes for Biden following Pennsylvania’s lead.

Trump remained stagnant at 214 electoral votes since Tuesday. Trump prematurely said he won the election in a White House address on Wednesday at 2:30 a.m., even though the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada have yet to be counted.

In a press conference soon after the announcement of Biden’s win, Rudy Giuliani said Trump will not concede, threatening legal action to recount the votes in some of the key states.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman to serve as vice president and first Black and South Asian American person to hold the office. Her husband Douglas Emhoff, a California State University Northridge alumnus, will serve as the first second gentleman in U.S. history.

Biden and Harris’s transition website, buildbackbetter.com, was launched Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the win, although Biden did not surpass 270 electoral votes until Saturday.

Biden received the most votes in election history, receiving more than 74 million votes.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement on the campaign website. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation, it’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.