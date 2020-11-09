LA County Election Results: California props, County measures and DA race

California’s propositions faced fierce controversy this election, with topics such as criminal justice, affirmative action, voting rights and property taxes appearing on the ballot. As of Monday, 86% of the ballots have been reported. Here are the results thus far:

Prop. 14: Stem Cell Research Bond

Not yet called – If the measure passes, California will grant $5.5 billion in bonds to stem cell research, with another $1.5 billion towards brain disease research.

Prop. 15: Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges and local governments by changing tax assessment of commercial and industrial property

Not yet called – If the proposition fails, commercial properties will continue to be taxed on purchase price and not on their market value. Taxes would in turn fund local community schools and government.

Prop. 16: Allows diversity to be a factor in public employment, education and contracting decisions

FAILED – The California Civil Rights Initiative, passed in 1996, still prohibits the consideration of race, ethnicity and sex for employment purposes.

Prop. 17: Restores voting rights to people on parole

PASSED – Parolees aged 18 years and older will be granted the right to vote upon their release from prison.

Prop. 18: Permits 17-year olds to vote in primary and special elections

FAILED – Adults aged 18 and older are allowed to vote in any election in the state of California.

Prop. 19: Changes certain property tax rules for homeowners

Not yet called – If passed, homeowners who are over the age of 55, severely disabled, or whose houses were destroyed in natural disasters could be eligible for tax savings when moving within the state.

Prop. 20: Restricts parole for certain offenses currently considered to be non-violent

FAILED – Penalties for crimes such as repeated shoplifting will not be increased. The state’s process for early release will remain unchanged and DNA tests will only be required for those charged with felonies or required to register as sex offenders or arsonists.

Prop. 21: Creates stronger rent control for buildings over 15 years old

FAILED – Local rent control laws still apply thus not allowing rent control on buildings over 15 years old.

Prop. 22: Allows app-based transportation and delivery companies to reclassify gig workers as independent contractors

PASSED – Drivers are now classified as independent contractors rather than employees. They are not eligible for benefits that protected employees would have.

Prop. 23: Requires kidney dialysis clinics to have at least one physician present during operating hours

FAILED – Kidney dialysis clinics are not required to have at least one physician on site during operating hours. Clinics are not required to report dialysis-related infection data. Clinics may also discriminate based on the source of care payment.

Prop. 24: Allows consumers to have more control over the data they share with businesses, creates an agency to enforce data privacy

PASSED – Existing privacy and data laws will be expanded and the California Department of Justice will enforce consumer privacy laws.

Prop. 25: Bail would not be required to be released from jail before trial

FAILED – Those awaiting trial for misdemeanor charges will be detained and release will still be dependent on bail.

Los Angeles County and City Measures:

Los Angeles County Measure J: Community investment and alternatives to incarceration minimum county budget allocation

PASSED – At least 10% of Los Angeles County’s budget will be directed towards incarceration alternatives, such as community-based programs and alternative housing, starting in July 2021.

Los Angeles Measure RR: School upgrades and safety measure

PASSED – Los Angeles Unifed School District will issue and sell up to $7 billion in bonds to improve school facilities and projects

George Gascón is the new Los Angeles County District Attorney

Jackie Lacey conceded from the Los Angeles County District Attorney race during a press conference on Friday.

“There are still about 791,000 votes to count, but my consultants tell me that while I may close the gap between the two of us, I will not be able to make up enough based on the trending on the ballots to win this election,” Lacey said.

Later that day, Gascón declared victory in a virtual press conference and vowed to bring justice reform to Los Angeles County while thanking Lacey for her work.

According to the final results after Lacey’s concession, Gascón was ahead by 53.64% while Lacey was behind at 46.36%.

“When I entered this race, this movement for reform and this campaign were considered by many to be a long shot, in the largest county in the nation, against a two-term incumbent DA,” Gascón said. “But here we are, we did it, and I stand before you committed to making lasting changes that will make our communities safer, healthier, that restore the promise of equal justice for all, both here in L.A. and far beyond.”