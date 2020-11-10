CSUN women’s basketball ranks near bottom of preseason Big West polls

After a 12-19 overall record during the ’19-’20 season. CSUN women’s basketball ranked towards the bottom of the Big West preseason ranks.

CSUN women’s basketball was ranked 9th and 10th in the Big West preseason polls released on Tuesday. Their placement was determined by two separate polls — one from coaches, the other from media members.

On the media poll, UC Davis was ranked first, followed by UC Irvine, Hawai’i, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly.

The coaches poll fell in line with the rankings voted on by the media, the only difference being in the top five where Cal Poly ranked fourth and Hawai’i ranked fifth.

The players chosen for the preseason All-Conference teams were also similar between the coaches and media. Both lists had Cal Poly senior forward Sierra Campisano in the top spot. Campisano finished last season averaging 17.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The difference between the two lists was with the selection of UC Riverside senior guard Keilani Cooper by the coaches and Cal Poly sophomore guard Abbey Ellis by the media.

The remaining four players selected included Cal State Fullerton senior guard Taylor Turney, Long Beach State junior guard Justina King, UC Davis senior forward Cierra Hall and UC Santa Barbara senior guard Danae Miller. No CSUN player was selected to the All-Conference team.

The Matadors finished their 2019-2020 season with a 12-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play. They were seeded seventh in the Big West tournament but were eliminated by the sixth-seed Cal State Fullerton. The tournament was canceled soon after due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no winner was declared.

CSUN’s non-conference schedule has yet to be announced as of Tuesday. Conference play is scheduled to begin on Dec. 27 against Cal State Fullerton, the team that eliminated them last year.