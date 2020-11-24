Photo series: Life goes on despite empty campus

Kenia Ochoa, left, and her children, Bell and Sonny Brooks, spend time with Andrea Antonio, right, and her son, Luca DeLeon, at the CSUN campus on Nov. 13, 2020.

With the semester coming to a close and most classes being online, CSUN students have been deprived of on-campus learning and peer interaction. However, there is still a community presence on campus.

CSUN’s campus is still open for recreational activities and for people to go on walks, exercise and gather outdoors. There are also many faculty members and workers that are still going to work in-person and students who are staying in on-campus housing.

Everyone present on campus has to follow CSUN COVID-19 protocols, which include social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. The “Empty Campus” series aims to provide students with a sense of community while they are safely attending class away from campus.

CSUN’s campus attracts people in the community who are looking to participate in outdoor activities, such as walking their dogs, exercising on the lawn or spending time with their loved ones. For the first photo essay of the “Empty Campus” series, we highlight the Northridge community taking advantage of CSUN’s campus as a public space.

Angel Newtown, David Durrani, Hana Park and Rhema McClure — CSUN students

Sonia Gurrola David Durrani, left, Hana Park and Angel Newton uses CSUN's empty campus to shoot a music video on Nov. 20, 2020.

Ban Park and Matthew Bankhead, members of the Los Angeles Fire Department

Sonia Gurrola Ban Park, a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department, works out on the Oviatt lawn at CSUN on Nov.17, 2020.

Jorge Solis, Matt Jinright, Pete Salazar and Ralph Chiappone — construction workers

Sonia Gurrola Ralph Chiappone and Pete Salazar, construction workers, talk during their lunch break at CSUN on Nov. 13, 2020.

Anothonette Diego and Joseph Taitano — strolling with their dogs

Sonia Gurrola Anthonette Diego plays with her dog, Sora, at CSUN on Nov. 10, 2020.

Kenia Ochoa, Andrea Antonion and their kids — a chance for kids to play while the adults chat