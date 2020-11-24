Photo series: Life goes on despite empty campus

Kenia+Ochoa%2C+left%2C+and+her+children%2C+Bell+and+Sonny+Brooks%2C+spend+time+with+Andrea+Antonio%2C+right%2C+and+her+son%2C+Luca+DeLeon%2C+at+the+CSUN+campus+on+Nov.+13%2C+2020.
Gallery|21 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
Kenia Ochoa, left, and her children, Bell and Sonny Brooks, spend time with Andrea Antonio, right, and her son, Luca DeLeon, at the CSUN campus on Nov. 13, 2020.

Chris Torres, Photo Editor
November 24, 2020

With the semester coming to a close and most classes being online, CSUN students have been deprived of on-campus learning and peer interaction. However, there is still a community presence on campus.

CSUN’s campus is still open for recreational activities and for people to go on walks, exercise and gather outdoors. There are also many faculty members and workers that are still going to work in-person and students who are staying in on-campus housing.

Everyone present on campus has to follow CSUN COVID-19 protocols, which include social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. The “Empty Campus” series aims to provide students with a sense of community while they are safely attending class away from campus.

CSUN’s campus attracts people in the community who are looking to participate in outdoor activities, such as walking their dogs, exercising on the lawn or spending time with their loved ones. For the first photo essay of the “Empty Campus” series, we highlight the Northridge community taking advantage of CSUN’s campus as a public space.

Angel Newtown, David Durrani, Hana Park and Rhema McClure — CSUN students 

QJeV8TvKNtQZYgj8dsvqtM8qYnmHddZCt27ztb2x
Gallery|5 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
David Durrani, left, Hana Park and Angel Newton uses CSUN’s empty campus to shoot a music video on Nov. 20, 2020.

Ban Park and Matthew Bankhead, members of the Los Angeles Fire Department

SNN379uhb5S91aYtKifZhOvFnpeqwfDmyjpsST66
Gallery|5 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
Ban Park, a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department, works out on the Oviatt lawn at CSUN on Nov.17, 2020.

Jorge Solis, Matt Jinright, Pete Salazar and Ralph Chiappone — construction workers

40VLO6ACFfSfhVi8vhfqEUdXfglEa95rvaZGJaJf
Gallery|4 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
Ralph Chiappone and Pete Salazar, construction workers, talk during their lunch break at CSUN on Nov. 13, 2020.

Anothonette Diego and Joseph Taitano — strolling with their dogs 

ua5w8nSiCuELtKsNOtR9UXD51VmRzExEgi4qAkoi
Gallery|4 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
Anthonette Diego plays with her dog, Sora, at CSUN on Nov. 10, 2020.

Kenia Ochoa, Andrea Antonion and their kids — a chance for kids to play while the adults chat

gsoKqUmrRofApByjSS69L0lZdaOGPefP5mO7AI52
Gallery|3 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
Kenia Ochoa, left, and her children, Bell and Sonny Brooks, spend time with Andrea Antonio, right, and her son, Luca DeLeon, at the CSUN campus on Nov. 13, 2020.