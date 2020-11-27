Thanksgiving photo essay: A feast for the eyes

Nadine Cortez

Mac & cheese, green beans, fried turkey, baked ham, and a sushi bake spread across the Cortezes’ Thanksgiving dinner table.

November 27, 2020

Every year on the fourth Thursday of November, people across the country celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year with a Thanksgiving feast. Families gather and bond over the delicious homemade food spread on the dinner table.

For this Thanksgiving, some of the Daily Sundial’s photography staff documented who is responsible for cooking the feast for their families and what their specialty dish for the holiday is.

Nadine Cortez

Gallery|3 Photos
Nadine Cortez
Phil Eaddy prepares the green beans for Thanksgiving dinner. "Thanksgiving dinner means family. We get together around the table, say what we're thankful for, spend quality time with each other," Eaddy said.

Yi Yu

Gallery|5 Photos
Yi Yu
The Thanksgiving turkey is sliced and portioned for dinner.

Brenda Larin

Gallery|3 Photos
Brenda Larin
A baguette is used for banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich.

Sonia Gurrola

Gallery|3 Photos
Sonia Gurrola
Rita Gurrola multitasks in the kitchen to cook the Thanksgiving feast.

Chris Torres

Gallery|4 Photos
Chris Torres
Stephanie Torres, my mother, slices her brown sugar glazed ham and sets up the dinner table for Thanksgiving.