College during COVID-19 – Yan Xi Toh is one of the few to attend in-person classes

“College during COVID-19*” is a video series in which CSUN students and faculty share their fall semester virtual learning or teaching experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this episode, film major senior Yan Xi Toh talks about how she is prepping her short film via Zoom. The short will be filmed next semester with safety precautions, including a COVID-compliance office, in place.

”College during COVID-19” is a spinoff series of the spring/summer series “Life during COVID-19,” which focused on international students.