The CSU extends priority application deadline to Dec. 15

With the CSU extension, new students are able to apply two weeks later than originally anticipated.

The California State University system announced on Tuesday that it would extend its fall 2021 priority application deadline to Dec. 15 to accommodate students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The original application deadline would have been Dec. 4, but now community college students and high school graduates will have until Tuesday, Dec. 15 to submit their applications, according to a press release by the CSU.

“The CSU has taken steps to ensure students are not adversely impacted by these disruptions and can achieve their CSU education as scheduled,” according to the Cal State Apply webpage.

The CSU encourages students to ask specific questions to the campus they are applying to via email and to be patient while awaiting a response. Campus contact information can be found here. Students can refer to the Applicant Help Center for additional information and answers to application questions.