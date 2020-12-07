CSUN announces Charlotte Morgan as new softball head coach

Charlotte Morgan will take over as CSUN’s softball head coach this spring following the resignation Tairia Flowers.

Charlotte Morgan has been named the new head coach of the Matadors softball program, CSUN Athletics announced Monday.

“[Morgan] has an exceptional softball background. Her passion for the game and most importantly the development of our student-athletes is at the forefront of her vision in the program,” said CSUN athletic director Mike Izzi. “I am excited to see the growth the softball team will show under Charlotte’s leadership.”

Morgan replaces former head coach Tairia Flowers, who left CSUN in October to take over the Loyola Marymount University softball program. Flowers was with the Matadors for 10 years and was the second-winningest softball coach in school history.

“I have always aspired to be a Division I head coach and I am looking forward to working with a program that has a rich history,” Morgan said. “We are in a great conference and a great location. I am looking forward to getting started.”

A standout player in college, Morgan won numerous awards during her tenure at the University of Alabama. She was a two-time SEC player of the year, a three-time All-American and a three-time All-Conference player. Morgan was also the recipient of the 2010 Senior Lowe’s CLASS Award, which recognizes the most outstanding senior college athlete in 10 Division I sports.

As both a pitcher and a hitter, Morgan led the Crimson Tide to appearances in both the 2018 and 2019 College World Series. She held a record of 219-40 throughout her playing career.

Morgan had a brief stint as a professional, being the first overall pick of the 2010 National Pro Fastpitch Senior Draft. Her professional career lasted until the 2014 season.

Morgan’s previous coaching stints were as the pitching coach with the University of Texas at Arlington and with Oklahoma State University. She also served as the head coach for the Akron Racers of the National Pro Fastpitch in 2017.