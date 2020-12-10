Virtual resources for CSUN students to tackle finals week

The fall semester has brought with it some unique challenges as students continue to navigate their classes online. Zoom lectures and Canvas assignments have amounted to CSUN’s completely virtual finals week.

The university offers plenty of resources to students to help relieve stress and achieve success throughout this important week.

The University Student Union and Student Recreation Center are hosting Crunch Time – Virtual, in collaboration with the Student Recreation Center and the Oasis Wellness Center. The event features workouts and meditations to get students’ minds and bodies prepared for finals week.

The series of events include virtual game nights, fitness classes and a dance party. Students can also present the Crunch Time event flyer and their CSUN ID at participating cafes to receive a free coffee.

Participating locations include Café Aficionado in Northridge, The Ugly Mug Coffee House in Burbank and South La Café in South Los Angeles.

Students can show their student ID at Geronimo’s on campus for a free coffee and pastry between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15.

In addition, the USU is sending care packages with snacks, supplies and motivating messages to help students through the studying and anxiety of finals week. Packages are limited to a short supply. The event will run from Dec. 9-15.

The YOU@CSUN platform is available to all students to help them manage their well-being and schedule, both during and after finals.

Students with a valid CSUN email are able to register and fill out their profile on the platform. From there, students are prompted to identify their strengths and weaknesses within three main categories.

The “Succeed” category primarily focuses on academics, career goals, learning style, and leadership skills. “Thrive” focuses on personal well-being including physical and mental health and “Matter” aids individuals with resources on purpose, community and social connections.

Once a profile is created, students can view a customized list of short articles and videos on topics that pertain to them in the realm of academic, mental and physical health. In addition, there is a customizable “Goals for You” section where students can either choose time-specific goals such as “making the dean’s list” or create their own personalized goals.

“Setting goals can be very helpful as a means of helping identify priorities, as well as increasing motivation as one works towards a specific goal,” said the director of the University Counseling Services, Julie Pearce. “Setting goals can also help reduce stress as one feels a sense of control and purpose in working toward goals, whether they are short-term or long term.”

University Counseling Services are hosting “Find your Focus for Finals,” a series of four 45-minute virtual workshops from Dec. 9-14 focused on addressing stress and taking self-care breaks to help students increase finals success.

The UCS will host two workshops on Wednesday, Dec. 9: “Finding Your Focus: Get Back on Track During Trying Times” which will be held at 1 p.m. and “Time Out: A Self-Care Break” at 2 p.m.

There will also be a session called “Test Anxiety Management” on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and a final workshop called “Address Your Stress” will be hosted on Monday, Dec. 14 at 1p.m.

The UCS are also continuing to offer virtual Mindfulness Breaks beginning at noon from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

Each Mindfulness Break includes a short 10-20 minute weekly meditation that focuses on slowing down, relaxing the body and reflecting to bring a sense of calm and peace. No prior meditating experience is necessary, but a quiet space is recommended.

The Oviatt Library has compiled a list of resources where students can take virtual study breaks These resources include exercise classes, yoga, arts and crafts, puzzles, games and more. Students can opt to take study breaks by virtually visiting the penguins at the San Diego Zoo or the Broad Museum. Stress relief may also come in the form of popping virtual bubble wrap or taking time to work on coloring pages.