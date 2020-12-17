CSUN’s religious organizations close out the semester with holiday events

Rabbi Chaim Brook, the third from right, of the Rohr Chabad House hands out Hanukkah gift bags with his kids to the CSUN Alpha Epsilon Pi house.

As the fall semester draws to a close, students are still struggling with extraordinary changes brought on by COVID-19. For some students, on-campus religious organizations that have typically operated in person have been helpful with maintaining social solidarity and providing help to ease stress and worries.

Some of these organizations are still operating online and offering events to celebrate the end of the semester and the upcoming holidays.

Some students may find that joining a religious organization these days is less intimidating in a virtual environment. These organizations also offer CSUN students an opportunity to form deeper connections to their faith and to discover different perspectives.

Here is a list of upcoming events held by CSUN’s religious organizations and clubs.

CSUN Hillel

Hillel818, the center for Jewish campus life at CSUN, will be hosting an end of semester Hanukkah party on Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features candle lighting, a “Rugrats” viewing party and an acknowledgement of the Jewish Learning Fellowship graduates and interns. More information can be found on their Instagram page.

Chabad Center

Rabbi Chaim Brook of the Rohr Chabad House at CSUN is giving over 100 goodie bags that include menorahs, dreidels, candles and other goodies over the course of Hanukkah. The Chabad Center assists the religious and educational needs of Jewish students on campus and is also an outlet for social and recreational activities. Those who are interested can call 818-855-5770 or contact the Chabad House through their Facebook page.

Every Nation Campus

The Every Nation Campus organization, a Christian group that exists to engage college students on campus, will be hosting their last event of the semester on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The virtual event will be streamed on their YouTube and Discord pages.

Muslim Student Association

The CSUN Muslim Student Association will hold an end-of-semester virtual event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 26. The event will feature various teachings and a guest speaker from the Helping Hand for Relief and Development, a global humanitarian organization that responds to emergency and disaster situations around the world. According to the club’s organizers, students and alumni are welcome to join and can RSVP for the event through their organization’s email.

Many other CSUN religious organizations have wrapped up their events and services for the semester but will be returning in the spring. For a list of CSUN’s religious clubs, visit the website of the Office of Student Involvement and Development.