Gov. Newsom announces 2021-22 state funding for CSU, UC systems

Daily Sundial file photo

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s funding for the Cal State University and University of California systems during a briefing on Friday.

Emily Holshouser, Assistant News Editor
January 8, 2021

During a briefing on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state of California will invest $786 million into the California State University and University of California systems — $425 million for the CSU system and $361 million for the UC system.

Of the $425 million the state is investing in the CSU system, $200 million will be ongoing funding, which includes $30 million to serve the basic needs of students. The remaining $225 million will be one-time funding, of which $175 million will be invested in deferred maintenance of infrastructure across CSU campuses, according to a press release from the CSU.

Gov. Newsom shares a breakdown of the state’s funding for the Cal State University system. (Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom)

“We appreciate this thoughtful proposed investment that will undoubtedly lead to more Californians from all backgrounds earning high-quality, life-transforming degrees and furthering the Golden State’s economic recovery,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.

The CSUN 2020-21 operating budget was cut by $16 million after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the CSU budget to permanently decrease by $299 million. In 2019, CSUN had a budget of $489.6 million.

In 2020, enrollment across the 23 CSU campuses reached an all-time high, with over 480,000 students enrolled.