Gov. Newsom announces 2021-22 state funding for CSU, UC systems

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s funding for the Cal State University and University of California systems during a briefing on Friday.

During a briefing on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state of California will invest $786 million into the California State University and University of California systems — $425 million for the CSU system and $361 million for the UC system.

Of the $425 million the state is investing in the CSU system, $200 million will be ongoing funding, which includes $30 million to serve the basic needs of students. The remaining $225 million will be one-time funding, of which $175 million will be invested in deferred maintenance of infrastructure across CSU campuses, according to a press release from the CSU.

“We appreciate this thoughtful proposed investment that will undoubtedly lead to more Californians from all backgrounds earning high-quality, life-transforming degrees and furthering the Golden State’s economic recovery,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.

The CSUN 2020-21 operating budget was cut by $16 million after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the CSU budget to permanently decrease by $299 million. In 2019, CSUN had a budget of $489.6 million.

In 2020, enrollment across the 23 CSU campuses reached an all-time high, with over 480,000 students enrolled.