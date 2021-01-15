5 Facts About Prebiotic Fiber Powder

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Gut health is all the rage these days. Rightfully so! If you’re arriving at this emerging trend you might be wondering what exactly is prebiotic? Or a probiotic? How do they serve the body? Where do they come from, what do they do, and how do you get them into the body? If you’re wanting to get right into your digestive and gut health, a prebiotic fiber powder is the way to go.

Why Prebiotic Fiber Powder?

Prebiotic Fiber Feeds Good Bacteria

That’s right, you have bacteria in your gut. In fact, there are about five pounds of bacteria in your body! Bacteria that live within the gut are commonly referred to as gut flora and we’ve all got good guys and bad.

When we consume prebiotics (which is also found in foods like bananas, oats, berries, garlic, and such) our human system actually isn’t what breaks that down. Prebiotics are broken down and consumed by positive probiotic bacteria, and when our gut flora is flourishing it’s able to protect us from negative bacteria and fungi- increasing overall wellness.

2. Prebiotic Fiber Powder Defends the Digestive System

When the good bacteria are alive and well, they work really hard to maintain the integrity of our intestinal lining which aids in the absorption of nutrients from our foods. When our body is lacking in the prebiotic and probiotic department, those nutrients can be lost through flaws in the intestinal lining system causing particles to filter into the bloodstream and cause painful inflammation and bloating.

3. Decreases Bloating and Increases Metabolism

When we have an excess of the bad bacteria it can build up gas in our system, leaving us with that cramped and full feeling that might be unattached to how little or much we’ve eaten. Do you notice how you might wake up in the morning feeling bloated after a night of indulging in sweets and processed foods? Unnatural foods cause us to retain water and there aren’t any nutrients for good bacteria to snack on.

Prebiotic fiber helps to retain the right amount of water levels and allows for the bowel to make motions. When your body isn’t burning energy on breaking down hard-to-digest foods, it can use that energy to breakdown nutrients and expel waste- turning up the metabolic heat!

4. It Benefits Beyond the Bacteria

When we’re taking our prebiotics and supplementing the bacterias in our body there are amazing results to be gained. Because our food is being digested properly we’re recipients of complete nutrient value and those results are visible in our appearance, our energy levels, mental health, and overall wellness.

Our immune system effectively lives within our gut, so when our food is being processed efficiently and we’re receiving the full nutrient value of those goods we’re able to keep our immunity up! And as we increase our prebiotic intake, and feed the probiotics, cortisol (the stress hormone) is reduced- leaving us feeling less anxious or agitated.

5. So Many Ways to Enjoy

Prebiotics are best taken with a meal, and that’s why Prebiotic Fiber Powder is a perfect way to ingest your daily prebiotic. It doesn’t even interfere with your morning routine- it can be as simple as adding a scoop to your coffee. Maybe you feel inspired to replace a sugary breakfast with a natural, organic smoothie with prebiotic fiber powder blended inside.

Add it to your baking for a healthy kick. Many brands of prebiotic fiber powder are tasteless and versatile. Always be sure to check the quality of the brand you’re using to verify that you’re working with organic, pure ingredients, and watch out for artificial additives or refined sugars.

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.