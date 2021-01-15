L.A. County will open CSUN as a COVID-19 vaccination site for priority groups

L.A. County hopes to vaccinate 4,000 healthcare workers a day at mass vaccination sites across the County.

L.A. County announced CSUN will become one of five new mass vaccine sites beginning Tuesday.

Although the site will be using the campus’ B1 and B2 parking lots, the university is not involved in the operations of the County’s vaccination site.

The other vaccination sites include Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Forum, the L.A. County Office of Education and the Pomona Fairplex.

Each site is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people a day, which is part of an ongoing effort to vaccinate 500,000 healthcare workers by the end of January.

“My thanks to Cal State Northridge for working with the County to make its campus available to administer urgently needed vaccines,” Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said in a written statement. “The CSUN site, along with other Mega Points of Distribution sites, will dramatically increase the number of County residents who can be vaccinated each day.”

This expansion comes after the County opened Dodger Stadium as the first vaccination site on Friday morning.

When fully operational, the site is expected to administer vaccines to 12,000 people a day.

On Wednesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all California residents 65 years and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that L.A. will still limit vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers and residents at nursing homes until the County has enough vaccines to expand distribution.

Appointments can be made on the County’s website.

“Eligible healthcare workers must have verification documents, which include a healthcare worker badge with a photo, or a professional license and a photo identification, or a signed letter from an employer and a photo ID, or a pay stub from a healthcare provider with a name and a photo ID,” the statement reads.

“Residents who are not in the eligible categories should not attempt to register for a vaccine appointment, at this time. Doing so will take an appointment slot away from the frontline healthcare workers,” the statement adds.

Editors note Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m.: Added detailed information about where the site will be on campus.