Wedding Bands: Choosing Noemie Over Brilliant Earth, James Allen, and Blue Nile

As you prepare for your wedding, you’ll notice there are multiple brands, venues, caterers, and live bands that you could choose to be a part of your ceremony and reception. There is a myriad of choices set before you. How can you know when you’ve landed on an option that stands above the rest? Even more importantly, how can you know when you’ve found the perfect wedding bands for you to exchange on your wedding day?

Wedding planning can be a tiring process, but it can also be a time to dream about the future and the journey you’re beginning with your partner. The time spent sitting down with one another and finding out each other’s preferences for your wedding is intimate and unique.

One of the most exciting decisions you can make together with your beloved is which wedding bands are right for you. That starts with knowing what each of you desires in your band and deciding which jeweler can make your dreams into reality.

How Do You Know Your Wedding Band Is The One?

When you were dating, you may have asked yourself, “How do I know if they’re the one for me?” before you got engaged. Maybe you can write a novel about all the detailed reasons why, but ultimately, it simply made sense for you to take the leap to decide to treasure them forever. Similarly, the perfect ring for you will make sense. To guide your search, you may benefit from considering the following four aspects of any wedding band: the metal used, style, carat weight, and pricing.

Metal

The metal you choose as the base of your band holds aesthetic significance as well as foundational significance. Different metals have distinct properties, which can cause them to vary in strength.

For example, platinum and gold are the most common metals used in wedding bands. Did you know platinum has a higher density than gold and that rose gold and yellow gold has a higher density than white gold? If your ring’s ability to be durable against the elements is important to you, you should consider what metal you’d favor before purchasing your band.

Style

Within the scope of wedding bands, there are numerous style options to examine before selecting your favorite. Do you enjoy minimalist styles? If you do, you may want to take a look at a petite diamond eternity band. If you’re intrigued by whimsical motifs of the past, you may desire a vintage diamond band for nostalgic reasons. These styles are just two of many to ponder before making your final decision on a gorgeous wedding band.

Carats

Are you someone who enjoys luxury? Do you like a more modest lifestyle? Discussing these questions with your partner is essential in examining the rings you two will exchange. Each of your answers will impact your budget in one way or another, so it’s a conversation worth having. The carat weight of your diamond is a large factor in your rings’ overall price.

Pricing

Money can be a sensitive subject, but it’s one of the most crucial topics to discuss with your loved one before entering a marriage. When planning out your wedding’s details, it’s a good idea to agree on a budget for every element, including your bands. Knowing this ahead of time is a helpful way to narrow your choices to a select few jewelers.

Fortunately, some fine jewelers offer stunning jewelry at affordable rates. Your dream wedding band is an investment, but it doesn’t have to drain your wedding fund.

How Do These Four Jewelers’ Wedding Bands Compare?

After you and your beloved have had conversations about these aspects of your wedding band, you may have settled on the essential elements for your rings. Your next decision to make together is which jeweler will craft these rings. When shopping online, there are a few main jewelers you’ve probably come across in your searches: James Allen, Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile, and Noémie. Let’s find out more about each of these jewelers and who offers the best wedding bands.

James Allen

James Allen is an online jeweler specializing in diamond bridal jewelry. Within their wedding band selection, you’re able to select the metal you prefer, the style you like, and then scroll around a dozen options for bands that are within your scope. For a James Allen eternity band with a 1.0-carat weight in F-G color and VS1-VS2 clarity, the price point is $3,610.

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is the next online jeweler to examine. Their mission is to create more sustainability in jewelry, and they emphasize their use of conflict-free diamonds. Their selection is a bit larger than James Allen’s. They offer you the ability to choose qualifiers such as metal, style, gemstone, eternity, width, engravable, and price to narrow your search. For a 1.0-carat wedding band in 18 Karat gold displaying diamonds of F-G color and SI1 clarity, Brilliant Earth’s price point is $2,690

Blue Nile

Blue Nile is perhaps the most intimidating of the online jewelers due to their selection’s alarming size. Like Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile’s wedding band collection features optional filters for you to select to narrow your choices. Where Brilliant Earth has only seven, Blue Nile has 10. For Blue Nile’s Eternity band in 18 Karat gold with 1.0-carat weight in I color and SI clarity, their price point comes to $2,790.

Noémie

Noémie offers fine handcrafted jewelry that endures. They trusted their intuition and made it their mission to do away with the senseless markups of traditional retail. Because of this priority, they are able to design, source, create, and sell to you with no middleman to complicate things. Within their wedding band collection, they offer well-loved styles from the minimal and bold alike. An 18 Karat gold eternity band displaying 1.0-carat weight diamonds in F-G color and VS clarity is $1,760.

Here Are 4 Reasons Why Noémie Stands Above The Rest:

1. Their Striking Wedding Bands Offer Something For Everyone

It’s true. They host classically-adored styles such as the eternity band for those who delight in tradition with meaning. They also present their eternity baguette diamond ring and vintage band for those who may want to incorporate vintage styles. If you’d like a bolder look, they provide an option for that as well. You may want to consider their diamond chain link band to see if it’s to your liking.

2. Their Custom Ring Builder Puts the Design Power in Your Hands

Perhaps you’re looking to create a ring that’s as unforgettable as you are. You may have a specific style in mind that you haven’t seen yet anywhere else. Their custom ring builder gives you the ability to choose the metal used in your band, diamond shape, eternity length, and (on some styles) carat weight. Unlike the other jewelers, their ring builder is an easy-to-use tool so you can create the design of your dreams without getting overwhelmed.

3. Noémie Was the First in Fine Jewelry to Provide Free Returns

You deserve risk-free shopping as you consider thousands of other decisions in the wedding planning process. Perhaps you want to buy a particular band to make sure it fits properly and looks just as lovely on your hand as you’d imagined. If you end up desiring another one of their wedding bands instead, you’re free to exchange it. Should you find your ring to be unsatisfactory for any reason, you can return it within 30 days with complimentary shipping.

4. Noémie Is the Most Affordable Option in Fine Jewelry

Not only do they offer striking styles for their fine handcrafted wedding bands, but they also consistently use high-quality materials and conflict-free diamonds. Their wedding bands stay within an F-G color range and a VS clarity. You may think this would drive their price higher, but that is not the case at all. By cutting unnecessary production costs, they offer you the best value at the most affordable price point.

To Sum It Up

It’s important to know you’re receiving the best value at the right price in all your purchases for the big day. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to know right away which venues might be charging more than they’re worth or which photographers are offering the best value? You deserve straightforward communication and options that are easy to navigate. Your time is precious. Choosing a wedding band shouldn’t compromise that.

We hope one decision became more straightforward for you today. Your wedding bands are a crucial element to the start of your lives together. We’ve dreamed up timeless pieces that are as quality as they are stunning. You don’t have to settle for a complicated browsing experience and price markups with incomparable quality. You deserve gorgeous handcrafted wedding bands that hold unparalleled value and will endure through both your lives.

