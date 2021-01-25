What Should I Do if I Get Bitten by a Dog? 

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

There’s a saying that dogs are a man’s best friend. Unfortunately, not all dogs are friendly. In some cases, people may even get bitten by dogs. If you are in college, there is a chance that you are exposed to dogs on a regular basis. For example, you may be renting an apartment with a few roommates and decide to get a dog. Or, if you live in a dorm, there is a chance that your residential advisor may have a dog as well. As you walk around campus, you might encounter puppies that have been brought to campus as a way to help students alleviate their stress. Even though you probably want to pet these dogs, it is important to use caution because these dogs may bite. If you are bitten by a dog, what should you do?

Go to the Emergency Room or Urgent Care Center Immediately

If you suffer a dog bite, then the first thing you need to do is clean the wound thoroughly. Make sure that you wash it with soap and water. After this, you also need to go to the emergency room or the urgent care center because there is a chance that the bite may get infected. If this is the case, then you may require antibiotic treatment.

Some of the signs that a dog bite may be affected include the presence of a fever, swelling, pus coming from the wound, or a wound that appears to be red. It is always better to prevent an infection from taking place than to treat one that is already started. If you do have an infected dog bite wound, then this may take a long time to clear. It might also make it hard for you to keep up with your schoolwork, depending on where the bite is located. Therefore, respond quickly if you suffer a dog bite.

Covering the Cost of Medical Bills

Unfortunately, you may end up with a significant bill as a result of the dog bite. If you have had to take out student loans of the way to pay for your education, you might be wondering what you should do. Fortunately, there are options available to you. For example, according to Hamilton Personal Injury Lawyers, “the law is clear that a dog owner is liable for damages resulting from a dog bite or attack. Dog bites can cause serious injuries that include scarring, disfigurement, abrasions, sprains and strains, nerve damage, lacerations, puncture wounds, lost digits, tissue loss, cuts and gashes, infections such as rabies, emotional distress, social embarrassment from scarring, fractured bones, crush injuries, and psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

You are already under a significant amount of stress as a college student. You should not have to deal with the financial ramifications of a dog bite as well. Be sure to reach out to trained professionals who can guide you, explaining your options to you also defending your rights.

Act Quickly Following a Dog Bite

If you have suffered a dog bite, time is of the essence. The longer you wait, the worse the bite and its complications are going to get. Even though dogs are friendly and can be a great wife you to manage your stress in college, make sure that you seek medical care as quickly as possible following a dog bite. Then, remember that there are trained legal professionals who can help you defend your rights and cover the cost of any medical treatment that might ensue. You do not have to go through this alone.

