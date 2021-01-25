Limited in-person classes to begin on Feb. 15, according to President Beck

President Beck’s announcement to allow in-person classes this semester comes during the first day of the spring 2021 semester.

CSUN President Erika D. Beck announced in an email Monday that some classes will be held in-person beginning on Feb.15.

Beck’s email did not state how many or which classes will be in-person but did suggest that most classes will still be held online and will “largely follow the model” used for last semester.

“Like all of you, I see a brighter future on the horizon,” Beck said. “As the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely administered, including at the Los Angeles County vaccine distribution site at CSUN, I am confident we will be able to resume more in-person academic activity this fall than we have during the past year.”

The email was sent as a welcome message to the spring semester, which is also Beck’s first semester as president of CSUN.

Beck took over the role from former CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison on Jan. 11.

Beck continued her email by praising students, staff and faculty for their persistence and support for one another and thanked everyone for following “the prescribed health and safety measures to stay safe.”

“While there are many challenges that face us in this moment, the long-range future for CSUN is incredibly bright as we continue to serve as a model for equitable and inclusive higher education,” Beck stated.