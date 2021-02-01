COVID-safe activities in LA : Drive-in movies, meditation and more

As the cold weather rolls through Los Angeles, we came up with a list of activities you can do staying safe during a cold COVID day.

The Daily Sundial will be provide weekly updates to spice up your quarantine life. This week we have a mixture of events ranging entertainment, mindfulness and education. Check back next week for a new list of activities.

Trying to figure out how to stay safe and watch a movie with your date this Valentine’s Day? Electric Dusk, L.A.’s longest running pop up drive-in, will host movie screenings on top of an old Sears parking garage in Glendale.

Customers will pay a flat car fee and a per-person charge. Cars will be spaced six feet apart. The pop up drive-in’s upcoming screenings will run throughout the month of February.

When: Begins Feb. 4. See schedule for screening information.

Cost: $23 per car (includes one person) and $8 per extra person

Location: 236 N. Central Ave. Glendale, CA 91203

As we hop into the new semester, mental health is always important! UCLA’s Hammer Museum will be hosting virtual meditation sessions every Thursday of this month from 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

When : Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Location: Zoom. Participants can register via the museum’s website.

CSUN’s Pride Center is hosting a Lavender Takeover every Tuesday of this month from 5-7 p.m. This weekly Zoom call is intended to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ people of color where they can share experiences and find support. It is important to note this event is closed to non-LGBTQ+ people of color, while other Pride Center events will still be open to everyone.

When: Every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Zoom

The CSUN University Library is hosting a virtual screening of Ebony Bailey’s documentary “Jamaica and Tamarindo: Afro-Tradition in the Heart of Mexico.” It will be followed by a Q&A with Bailey and a panel discussion about the importance of the film. With February being Black History Month, it’s important to remember there are Black people indigenous to regions all across the world. This film is a great opportunity to increase your knowledge on the Afro-Latinx community.

When : Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Zoom. Participants must register prior to the event.