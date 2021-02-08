The Differences Between a Vaporizer and Humidifier

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

During the dry winter season, you’d often find your nose feeling extremely dry. Sometimes, you may even wake up with a congested or bleeding nose. To avoid these, mainly two types of machines, such as a vaporizer and humidifier, are used.

However, many people have a confusion between these two and which one to choose.

Vaporizer Vs. Humidifier: What is the Difference?

When it comes to vaporizer vs humidifier, there are many differences, starting from their mechanism to their cost. Let’s see some of the major ones.

Difference 1: Working and Operation

Both humidifiers and vaporizers have different modes of operation and working.

For instance, a humidifier works by releasing cool vapor of air. These vapors are created with the help of a moving disk which is submerged inside the water.

On the other hand, a vaporizer works by creating steam and adding moisture to the air. The water inside the vaporizer is boiled until it produces steam. This steam then helps in reducing dryness in the air.

Difference 2: Their Application

Yes, it may come as a shock, but even the application of vaporizer and humidifier may differ. On the base level, both of them have the same function of adding moisture to the air.

Humidifiers let out vapors, whereas vaporizers let out hot steam. Therefore, humidifiers can have a cooling effect on your room. On the other hand, vaporizers may make your space feel a bit humid and swampy too.

Additionally, humidifiers are preferable for children as the steam coming out from vaporizers might sometimes be too hot.

Difference 3: Cleaning and Maintenance

When it comes to the cleaning and maintenance of both vaporizer and humidifier, here’s what you need to know.

Humidifiers are more susceptible to bacterial and fungal attack. Due to this reason, it becomes essential for you to clean them regularly. Also, due to this reason, it isn’t the best option for those having allergies. So, consider going for a vaporizer as it produces clean steam and doesn’t have any allergens.

On the other hand, vaporizers don’t have the same issue as the steam is hot and thus helps kill germs and microorganisms. Still, it is recommended to clean it regularly too.

Difference 4: Cost

If you’re looking for a budget buy, vaporizers are usually cheaper than humidifiers.

Keep in mind that vaporizers may cost around $15 to $30, whereas humidifiers may go up to $50 as well! The cost of maintenance of humidifiers may also be more as they require frequent cleaning.

Difference 5: Safety Risks

If you take proper care of vaporizers and humidifiers, none of them pose any threat to humans.

However, if a humidifier isn’t cleaned regularly, it can lead to bacteria and fungi’ growth. Hence, causing infection and other harmful diseases.

On the other hand, vaporizers are not suitable for children. It is because the steam might be too hot, and if your kid accidentally comes in contact with it, they may burn their skin also!

Final Thoughts

So, by now, you may have guessed which option is better for you. If you want a budget-pick with no allergy issues, go for a vaporizer.

However, if you are looking for a machine for your kid or want a cooling effect, consider getting a humidifier; just be sure to clean it regularly.

