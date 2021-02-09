Activities celebrating Black culture : Stand-up comedy, therapy and more

With Black History month in full effect, we complied a list of activities to do celebrating Black culture.

The Daily Sundial would like to take the time to point out virtual events that are taking place to celebrate Black History Month this week.

This event, hosted by New York Studio School, will be led by an associate curator from the Baltimore Museum of Art, Jessica Bell Brown. She will be talking to Derek Fordjour, a Ghanaian American painter and sculpture. Fordjour has exhibited his work at numerous museums including the Whitney Museum of American Art.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Must register for the event via Zoom.

This event gives students the opportunity to meet Black organizations on campus in one place.

When: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Zoom

Meeting ID: 894 1509 4486

Password: 812075

The Pride Center is hosting a virtual game night for the LGBT community to play games and mingle!

When: Thursday 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Zoom

Meeting ID: 850 0495 8403

Password: pride

This will be a panel discussion with Khaleah Bradshaw and therapist Eve Marie Ford about what Black love means and how to navigate it.

When: Friday 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Zoom

Meeting ID: 882 924 1804

Password: Blacklove

Comedy clubs remain closed but if you like to laugh, you can do so in the comfort of your own home! This event supports Black comics and will be broadcasted from San Francisco. The show will be hosted by Comedian and Actor, Terry Dorsey. Check out their page for the lineup.

When: Saturdays 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $0-$20

Location: Zoom. Register for the event on Eventbrite.