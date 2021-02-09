Activities celebrating Black culture : Stand-up comedy, therapy and more
The Daily Sundial would like to take the time to point out virtual events that are taking place to celebrate Black History Month this week.
Derek Fordjour and Jessica Bell Brown “In Conversation”
This event, hosted by New York Studio School, will be led by an associate curator from the Baltimore Museum of Art, Jessica Bell Brown. She will be talking to Derek Fordjour, a Ghanaian American painter and sculpture. Fordjour has exhibited his work at numerous museums including the Whitney Museum of American Art.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Location: Must register for the event via Zoom.
Black Leadership Council’s Welcome Black
This event gives students the opportunity to meet Black organizations on campus in one place.
When: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Location: Zoom
Meeting ID: 894 1509 4486
Password: 812075
Pride Center: GayMe Night
The Pride Center is hosting a virtual game night for the LGBT community to play games and mingle!
When: Thursday 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Location: Zoom
Meeting ID: 850 0495 8403
Password: pride
Africana Studies Department’s Healthy Love: Connecting Black
This will be a panel discussion with Khaleah Bradshaw and therapist Eve Marie Ford about what Black love means and how to navigate it.
When: Friday 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Location: Zoom
Meeting ID: 882 924 1804
Password: Blacklove
“Black Laughs Matter” Virtual Comedy Show
Comedy clubs remain closed but if you like to laugh, you can do so in the comfort of your own home! This event supports Black comics and will be broadcasted from San Francisco. The show will be hosted by Comedian and Actor, Terry Dorsey. Check out their page for the lineup.
When: Saturdays 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $0-$20
Location: Zoom. Register for the event on Eventbrite.