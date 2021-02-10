Andrew Napolitano Discusses Getting Into Law School

Content provided by legal writers

If you are thinking about going to law school, it is helpful to know what some top legal minds did when studying law.

This includes Judge Andrew Napolitano. Andrew Napolitano is best-known as a legal commentator. Young people may not realize that he is also one of the top minds of his era. He is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame School of Law.

He is also the youngest life tenure Supreme Court judge in New Jersey’s history. He sat on the bench for eight years, presided over more than 150 trials, reviewed countless hearings, sentences, and motions.

Given his credential and reputation, Judge Napolitano’s advice is valuable to prospective law students.

Focus on Schoolwork First

The first tip is to prioritize classes. Even though it is essential to build a well-rounded resume with internships and extra-curricular activities, the foundation of a successful application to law school will always be strong grades.

It can be beneficial to major in history or political science as a preparation for law school, but the major does not matter as much as academic performance. The most important thing is to focus on getting a high-grade point average.

Study Well for the LSAT

Even though many people do not feel they perform well on standardized tests, the LSAT is still essential for law school admission. It is the only accurate barometer that admissions committees have when comparing applicants who come from different schools. Even though the LSAT is a challenging test, there are a few tips that can lead to success on the test.

First, you need to start preparing for the LSAT as early as possible. Many people start preparing for the LSAT during their sophomore year of college.

Second, it is helpful to take practice tests. Start by taking a few practice questions per day and increase the number of questions. As you get closer to the test day, you should be taking the full timed test to get an idea of how to pace yourself.

However, be sure to rest before the test day. It is an extended test, and you need to train for the LSAT just as you would a marathon by gradually building up more questions, taking timed tests, and resting before the actual LSAT.

Finally, pay attention in your classes, particularly those related to law. If you think like a law student in your undergraduate classes, test preparation and law school will be easier.

Round Out Your Application

Finally, you also need to round out your application. One option is to volunteer to do research with a local law firm or see if you can work with a local judge. While it is always lovely to clerk for a judge, that might be better reserved for a law student. Those who listen to Judge Andrew Napolitano can put themselves in the best position to apply to law school successfully.

