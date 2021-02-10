When Can I Get the Coronavirus Vaccine?

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

As a college student, you are probably well aware of the virus. Still, it bears repeating. It would be best if you did everything you can to stay safe from COVID-19. To help protect yourself from getting infected, you need to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and remain socially distant from other people whenever possible. Also, it would help if you kept your eyes open for the coronavirus vaccine. There’s a good chance that you have heard that multiple companies have developed a vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer both have vaccines on the market already. Cal State Northridge is distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

There is a good chance that Johnson & Johnson will get approved for distribution soon, which would help ensure the campus has enough vaccine to reach the total capacity of 4000 daily doses. At this point, we are all wondering, when should you get the coronavirus vaccine? When can you sign up?

Do You Work in a Healthcare Setting?

First, understand that the vaccine is going to be distributed in various locations at different rates. Therefore, just because someone you know is getting the vaccine somewhere else doesn’t necessarily mean that you are currently eligible. Right now, the focus is on getting healthcare workers, and elderly individuals vaccinated first. Therefore, if you work in the healthcare setting, you may sign up to get the vaccine right now. If you have questions about your specific eligibility due to your current occupation, you should reach out to a member of your hospital for clarification.

Do You Have a Condition That Makes You a High-Risk Patient?

Next, individuals who have a compromised immune system, or who would otherwise be prone to developing severe complications from the virus, might also be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine right now. For example, if you have a genetic condition that hampers your immune system, you may be eligible to get the vaccine right now. Or, if you have a condition that impacts your lungs, such as asthma, you may also be able to get the vaccine right now. If you have questions about your eligibility for the vaccine due to a specific pre-existing medical condition, you should reach out to your primary care doctor for clarification. He or she might be able to provide you with a note that you can use to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

Are You Otherwise Healthy?

Finally, if you are like most college students, there is a good chance that you are otherwise healthy. If you are in your late teens or early twenties and do not have any pre-existing medical conditions, you might be last in line to get the vaccine. That is okay! Right now, we need to get people vaccinated if they would otherwise develop severe complications if they contract the virus. If you are young and healthy, there is a low chance of developing severe complications if you get infected. At the same time, you also need to keep your eyes open for your eligibility. As soon as you can get the vaccine, it would be best if you did so to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Get the Vaccine to Help Life Get Back to Normal

Ultimately, for life to go back to normal, people have to get the vaccine. The only exit from the pandemic’s restrictions is to achieve herd immunity. This means that enough population members have antibodies against the virus that it is virtually a non-issue. It is going to take several months for us to get to that point. You can do your part by getting the vaccine once you are eligible to do so.

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.