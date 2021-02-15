CSUN offers free at-home COVID-19 testing for students returning to campus

Free at-home testing kits will be available to both students and faculty retuning to in-person classes this spring.

CSUN will offer free COVID-19 testing for students taking classes, labs or internships on, according to an email from the Klotz Student Health Center.

“As a result of the December and January COVID-19 surge in California, the Chancellor’s Office, the L.A. County Department of Public Health, and our campus pandemic response leaders encouraged the implementation of a COVID-19 testing option to be available for employees and for students who are approved to be on campus for work, exempted classes, or essential activities” said Dr. Linda Reid Chassiakos, the director and medical chief of staff at the Klotz Student Health Center.

As a result, CSUN implemented a new coronavirus screening program for employees on Jan. 28 and extended the option to students who are enrolled in a course section that will have limited in-person meetings for the spring semester.

Students who are approved to come on campus for in-person instruction will be able to get tested once a month and can withdraw from testing at any time. According to the email, some students “in pre-approved field experiences on and off campus” will be able to request weekly testing.

Testing is not required but is encouraged, according to the email.

“Although testing is voluntary, the University administration strongly encourages participation in this surveillance testing program to help our campus reduce the incidence and spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the email stated.

Students who are interested are encouraged to complete a voluntary registration form by Monday to be considered for the first round of testing. After signing up, the student will be issued a redemption code for a self-testing swab kit, which will be mailed directly to the student’s home.

The COVID-19 at-home testing kit from Fulgent Genetics checks for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease. Participants can check their confidential results on Fulgent’s portal within 48 hours after the sample is received by the lab.

CSUN and the Klotz Student Health Center will not have access to these test results unless the student authorizes the university to receive them or the student reports the results directly to the health center.

Routine testing isn’t a new occurrence for some CSUN students.

The 300 students living in campus housing are required to undergo mandatory testing that began in January. Prior to moving into housing, students signed a Spring 2021 Resident Community Living Agreement COVID-19 Addendum, which mandates random testing of 50% of residents every two weeks to identify any infections, exposures and trends for possible asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

Chassiakos said that students participating in university athletics are required to be tested once a week, which follows the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines for athletes in high risk competitive sports.

Now, the testing practice has extended to students living off-campus who may be required to engage in on-campus activities and wish to be tested. While the email from the student health center didn’t explain why testing is optional for students coming to campus for limited in-person classes, according to Vice President for Student Affairs William Watkins, the CSU policy on immunizations would need to be revised in order to require all students on a campus to be either screened or vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

As of Feb.1, there have been 91 reported cases among students and six reported cases from students that resulted from on-campus exposure. These cases are reported to CSUN by students or public health officials. However, most of this data is dependent on students actually reporting their health status to the university, and could be higher than reported.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in L.A. County begin to decline and vaccine shortages are starting to become an issue, CSUN is committed to returning some students back to campus soon. CSUN President Erika D. Beck notified the campus community that limited in-person classes would resume for some class sections beginning Feb. 15.

Jeff Noblitt, the associate vice president of marketing and communications, said that as of Feb. 12, CSUN has conditionally approved 241 class sections to offer some on-campus meetings this semester. Noblitt said that most of the classes are hybrids and include “significant virtual components.” In addition, he said that on-campus classes are being approved by Academic Affairs on an ongoing basis and that 91 course sections will start to meet on campus next week.

“We anticipate that many sections will be approved to begin on-campus meetings in mid-February and that others may be approved later in the month or semester,” Noblitt said.

Students are requested to check with their instructor if they are enrolled in any class that has scheduled on-campus meetings and should confirm when their specific section will meet.

These are the classes that are tentatively scheduled to conduct limited in-person meetings. The list has been updated as of Jan. 29:

College Subject Catalog Course Title Class Nbr Section AMC ART 322B ILLUSTRATION II 11056 1 ART 455A PHOTO/VIDEO LTG I 11112 1 ART 455B PHOTO/VIDEO LTG II 11113 1 ART 455C PHOTO/VIDEO LTG III 11114 1 ART 467 CERAMICS IV 11070 1 CTVA 240 FUND VIDEO PROD 10084 2 11087 3 10629 4 JOUR 430 PUB AFFS JOUR 12109 1 JOUR 445 ADV TV NEWS 10565 1 MUS 179A SYMPH WIND ENSEMB 10135 1 MUS 179B SYMPH WIND ENSEMB 10137 1 MUS 181A JAZZ ENSEMBLE 10139 1 MUS 181B JAZZ ENSEMBLE 10141 1 MUS 379A SYMPH WIND ENSEMB 10136 1 MUS 379B SYMPH WIND ENSEMB 10138 1 MUS 381A JAZZ ENSEMBLE 10140 1 MUS 381B JAZZ ENSEMBLE 10142 1 ART 267 INTRO TO CERAMICS ART 366 CERAMICS II 11069 1 ART 560 STU PRB IN CERAM 11599 1 ART 660 AD STU PRB CERAM 11790 1 JOUR 325 MULTIPLAT STORY 10560 1 10905 2 12153 4 JOUR 350 PHOTOJOURNALISM 12131 3 JOUR 410 INVEST REPORTING 10730 1 JOUR 455 DOC PHOTOJOURNLSM 10072 1 JOUR 460 MAG JOURNALISM 10689 1 MCOM 612 JOURN_PRAC 12122 1 MCOM 635 MULTMED_JOUR 12067 1 MUS 170 UNIVERSITY CHORUS 10127 1 MUS 172 NORTHRIDGE SINGERS 10129 1 MUS 189 JAZZ COMBO 10828 2 11178 3 MUS 319B IMPROVISATION IV 11459 1 MUS 370 UNIVERSITY CHORUS 10128 1 MUS 372 NORTHRIDGE SINGERS 10130 1 MUS 382 SYMPHONY ORCH 10144 1 MUS 388 STUDIO ENSEMBLE 10695 1 11241 2 MUS 389 JAZZ COMBO 10829 2 11179 3 MUS 397L RECORDING LAB 11396 1 MUS 397R RECORDING 11395 1 MUS 432 MASTRCLAS PIANO 11470 1 MUS 432L MSTRCLS PIANO LAB 11471 1 MUS 488A ADV OPERA PERF 10825 1 MUS 488B ADV OPERA PERF 10183 1 MUS 676 COLLAB PIANO 11588 1 TH 190 TH PROD PARTICIP 11379 1 21080 3 TH 384 TOURING THEATRE 10887 1 ART 402 ADV VIDEO/DIGITAL 10914 1 ART 450 PHOTOGRAPHY III 11111 1 CTVA 250 FUND FILM PROD 10085 1 10086 2 11088 3 10087 4 CTVA 340 ADV VID PROD & ED 10096 1 10849 2 11835 3 CTVA 341 SINGLE CAMRA TV PROD 10850 2 11335 3 20614 4 CTVA 342 DIGCINEMATOGRAPHY 10814 1 20615 2 CTVA 355 INTRMED FILM PROD 10106 1 10107 2 CTVA 357 ADV CINEMATOGRPHY 10110 1 CTVA 363 FUND IMMERSIVE PROD 20618 1 CTVA 453 ADV FILM POST PROD 11871 2 MUS 182 SYMPHONY ORCH 10143 1 ART 250 PHOTOGRAPHY I 11106 5 11107 6 ART 353 COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY 11084 1 ART 520 STU PRB VID/DIGTL 11737 1 CTVA 358 ADV FILM SOUND 10851 2 CTVA 359 POST SND FILM/ELM 11590 3 10725 1 MUS 632 GR PNO MSTCLSS 11472 1 MUS 632L GR PNO MSTCLSS LB 11473 1 CTVA 260 INTRO DGTL FLMKNG 11988 2 JOUR 397B NEWS PRACTICUM 10067 1 MUS 588B ADV OPERA PERF 10184 1 ECS ECE 492 SEN DSN PROJ/ELEC 16376 1 ECE 493 SEN DSN PROJ/ELEC 16377 1 M E 486A SR DSN IN M E 16495 1 16460 2 16512 3 16999 4 M E 486B SR DSGN M E II 16461 1 16513 3 16946 4 17023 5 16462 2 17104 6 MSE 227L ENGR MAT LAB 16484 1 16485 2 16486 3 16813 4 16561 5 16710 6 16814 7 16854 8 16855 9 MSE 220L CONST MATLS LAB 16518 1 MSE 412L MFG PROCESSES LAB 16543 1 MSE 488BCS MSEM SR DESIGN II 16388 1 MSE 509 CAM SYSTEMS 16544 1 MSE 505 ENGR DEC ANLYS 16480 1 MSE 690 MTLS ENGR PRATCUM 16454 1 HHD EOH 455L MICRO HAZ ENV LAB 19036 1 EOH 466BL EVAL OCC LAB 18880 1 KIN 334 EVAL REHAB CR 19058 1 KIN 339 U E EVAL 19215 1 KIN 339L U E EVAL LAB 19216 1 KIN 342 REHAB EVAL CLINIC 19281 1 19282 2 KIN 427 DANCE PRODUCTION 19305 1 KIN 442 ADV CLIN EXP TECH 19278 1 19283 2 KIN 444 PROF PREP 19059 1 KIN 457 THER MOD SPT MED 19103 1 KIN 457L THER MOD SPT LAB 19104 1 KIN 498WC CONCERT DANCE MDS 19107 1 PT 703L APP BIOM II LAB 19387 1 PT 711L PT MGMT LAB 20136 1 PT 712L ELECTROTHER LAB 20139 1 PT 720L MUSC SKEL I LAB 19390 1 PT 732L NEURO MGMT I LAB 19759 1 19760 2 PT 746L APPL THER EX LAB 20086 1 PT 775L ORTHO & PROST LAB 19995 1 PT 776L MVMT IMPAIR LAB 20142 1 PT 778L WELL PREVENT LAB 19640 1 PT 785H PT STRENGTH COND 20178 1 RTM 151G CHALLENGE/ROPES 19099 1 CD 742A AUDITORY AMP I 20155 1 CD 755 ADV PED AUD INT 20156 1 CD 771 CLIN PRAC AUD II 20157 1 SM BIOL 315L PRIN MICROBIO LAB 17575 2 17205 3 17493 4 17207 6 18274 7 17204 5 BIOL 410L MED MICROBIOL LAB 17216 1 PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB 17287 2 17288 3 17289 5 17585 6 17604 7 17719 8 17757 9 17792 10 17285 1 17286 4 PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB 17291 1 17292 3 17293 2 17294 4 17552 5 17579 6 18222 7 18224 9 18242 10 18300 11 18301 12 PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB 17298 1 17297 2 17720 3 17794 4 17795 5 17796 6 18226 8 18227 9 18303 11 18304 12 BIOL 418L BACT DIVERSITY LB 17776 1 GEOL 306L EARTH MAT LAB 18667 1 MATH 541 THEOR STAT INFERENCE 20877 1 MATH 552 REAL ANALYSIS 17469 1 MATH 582B TOPICS NUM AN 20879 1 PHYS 227L PHYS III LAB 17299 1 PHYS 466 EXP PHYSICS IV 17423 1 18550 2 PHYS 610 E&M THEORY 17315 1 PHYS 630 STAT PHYSICS 17316 1 PHYS 366 EXP PHYSICS II 21288 2 SBS CJS 102 INTRO CJS 13146 1 CJS 480 APPL RES IN CJS 13185 2 SBS 320 SOCIAL RESEARCH 13188 3 CJS 494E CJ INT SEMINAR 13193 1 CJS 494C CJ INT SEMINAR 13436 1 PSY 655CC FIELD WK PSY SERV 12386 1 HHD NURS 307 HLT ASSMT S CARE 21037 80 NURS 307L HLTH ASSESMNT LAB 21038 80 21039 81 21040 82 21041 83 NURS 318 INTRO PROFNURSING 21042 80 NURS 318L INTRO PROFNURSLAB 21043 80 21044 81 21045 82 21048 83 NURS 320 INTMEDSURGNURSING 21049 80 NURS 320L INTMEDSURGNURSLAB 21050 80 21051 81 21052 82 21053 83 NURS 430L PSYCH/MH NRSNG L 21054 80 21055 81 21056 82 21057 83 CD 565 CL PRC SP PTH IGR 19902 2 CD 566 CL PRC SP PATH II 19186 2 CD 567 CL PRC SP PTH III 19199 2 CD 752 IMPLANT AUD PROST 20670 1 CD 753B ELECT PHY AUD II 20671 1

To learn more about COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, please visit the CSUN as One Health and Safety page.