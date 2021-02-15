CSUN offers free at-home COVID-19 testing for students returning to campus

Free at-home testing kits will be available to both students and faculty retuning to in-person classes this spring.

Shannon Carter, Assistant News Editor
February 15, 2021

CSUN will offer free COVID-19 testing for students taking classes, labs or internships on, according to an email from the Klotz Student Health Center.

“As a result of the December and January COVID-19 surge in California, the Chancellor’s Office, the L.A. County Department of Public Health, and our campus pandemic response leaders encouraged the implementation of a COVID-19 testing option to be available for employees and for students who are approved to be on campus for work, exempted classes, or essential activities” said Dr. Linda Reid Chassiakos, the director and medical chief of staff at the Klotz Student Health Center.

As a result, CSUN implemented a new coronavirus screening program for employees on Jan. 28 and extended the option to students who are enrolled in a course section that will have limited in-person meetings for the spring semester.

Students who are approved to come on campus for in-person instruction will be able to get tested once a month and can withdraw from testing at any time. According to the email, some students “in pre-approved field experiences on and off campus” will be able to request weekly testing.

Testing is not required but is encouraged, according to the email.

“Although testing is voluntary, the University administration strongly encourages participation in this surveillance testing program to help our campus reduce the incidence and spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the email stated.

Students who are interested are encouraged to complete a voluntary registration form by Monday to be considered for the first round of testing. After signing up, the student will be issued a redemption code for a self-testing swab kit, which will be mailed directly to the student’s home.

The COVID-19 at-home testing kit from Fulgent Genetics checks for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease. Participants can check their confidential results on Fulgent’s portal within 48 hours after the sample is received by the lab.

CSUN and the Klotz Student Health Center will not have access to these test results unless the student authorizes the university to receive them or the student reports the results directly to the health center.

Routine testing isn’t a new occurrence for some CSUN students.

The 300 students living in campus housing are required to undergo mandatory testing that began in January. Prior to moving into housing, students signed a Spring 2021 Resident Community Living Agreement COVID-19 Addendum, which mandates random testing of 50% of residents every two weeks to identify any infections, exposures and trends for possible asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

Chassiakos said that students participating in university athletics are required to be tested once a week, which follows the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines for athletes in high risk competitive sports.

Now, the testing practice has extended to students living off-campus who may be required to engage in on-campus activities and wish to be tested. While the email from the student health center didn’t explain why testing is optional for students coming to campus for limited in-person classes, according to Vice President for Student Affairs William Watkins, the CSU policy on immunizations would need to be revised in order to require all students on a campus to be either screened or vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

As of Feb.1, there have been 91 reported cases among students and six reported cases from students that resulted from on-campus exposure. These cases are reported to CSUN by students or public health officials. However, most of this data is dependent on students actually reporting their health status to the university, and could be higher than reported.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in L.A. County begin to decline and vaccine shortages are starting to become an issue, CSUN is committed to returning some students back to campus soon. CSUN President Erika D. Beck notified the campus community that limited in-person classes would resume for some class sections beginning Feb. 15.

Jeff Noblitt, the associate vice president of marketing and communications, said that as of Feb. 12, CSUN has conditionally approved 241 class sections to offer some on-campus meetings this semester. Noblitt said that most of the classes are hybrids and include “significant virtual components.” In addition, he said that on-campus classes are being approved by Academic Affairs on an ongoing basis and that 91 course sections will start to meet on campus next week.

“We anticipate that many sections will be approved to begin on-campus meetings in mid-February and that others may be approved later in the month or semester,” Noblitt said.

Students are requested to check with their instructor if they are enrolled in any class that has scheduled on-campus meetings and should confirm when their specific section will meet.

These are the classes that are tentatively scheduled to conduct limited in-person meetings. The list has been updated as of Jan. 29:

CollegeSubject CatalogCourse TitleClass NbrSection
AMCART 322BILLUSTRATION II110561
ART 455APHOTO/VIDEO LTG I111121
ART 455BPHOTO/VIDEO LTG II111131
ART 455CPHOTO/VIDEO LTG III111141
ART 467CERAMICS IV110701
CTVA 240FUND VIDEO PROD100842
110873
106294
JOUR 430PUB AFFS JOUR121091
JOUR 445ADV TV NEWS105651
MUS 179ASYMPH WIND ENSEMB101351
MUS 179BSYMPH WIND ENSEMB101371
MUS 181AJAZZ ENSEMBLE101391
MUS 181BJAZZ ENSEMBLE101411
MUS 379ASYMPH WIND ENSEMB101361
MUS 379BSYMPH WIND ENSEMB101381
MUS 381AJAZZ ENSEMBLE101401
MUS 381BJAZZ ENSEMBLE101421
ART 267INTRO TO CERAMICS
ART 366CERAMICS II110691
ART 560STU PRB IN CERAM115991
ART 660AD STU PRB CERAM117901
JOUR 325MULTIPLAT STORY105601
109052
121534
JOUR 350PHOTOJOURNALISM121313
JOUR 410INVEST REPORTING107301
JOUR 455DOC PHOTOJOURNLSM100721
JOUR 460MAG JOURNALISM106891
MCOM 612JOURN_PRAC121221
MCOM 635MULTMED_JOUR120671
MUS 170UNIVERSITY CHORUS101271
MUS 172NORTHRIDGE SINGERS101291
MUS 189JAZZ COMBO108282
111783
MUS 319BIMPROVISATION IV114591
MUS 370UNIVERSITY CHORUS101281
MUS 372NORTHRIDGE SINGERS101301
MUS 382SYMPHONY ORCH101441
MUS 388STUDIO ENSEMBLE106951
112412
MUS 389JAZZ COMBO108292
111793
MUS 397LRECORDING LAB113961
MUS 397RRECORDING113951
MUS 432MASTRCLAS PIANO114701
MUS 432LMSTRCLS PIANO LAB114711
MUS 488AADV OPERA PERF108251
MUS 488BADV OPERA PERF101831
MUS 676COLLAB PIANO115881
TH 190TH PROD PARTICIP113791
210803
TH 384TOURING THEATRE108871
ART 402ADV VIDEO/DIGITAL109141
ART 450PHOTOGRAPHY III111111
CTVA 250FUND FILM PROD100851
100862
110883
100874
CTVA 340ADV VID PROD & ED100961
108492
118353
CTVA 341SINGLE CAMRA TV PROD108502
113353
206144
CTVA 342DIGCINEMATOGRAPHY108141
206152
CTVA 355INTRMED FILM PROD101061
101072
CTVA 357ADV CINEMATOGRPHY101101
CTVA 363FUND IMMERSIVE PROD206181
CTVA 453ADV FILM POST PROD118712
MUS 182SYMPHONY ORCH101431
ART 250PHOTOGRAPHY I111065
111076
ART 353COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY110841
ART 520STU PRB VID/DIGTL117371
CTVA 358ADV FILM SOUND108512
CTVA 359POST SND FILM/ELM115903
107251
MUS 632GR PNO MSTCLSS114721
MUS 632LGR PNO MSTCLSS LB114731
CTVA 260INTRO DGTL FLMKNG119882
JOUR 397BNEWS PRACTICUM100671
MUS 588BADV OPERA PERF101841
ECSECE 492SEN DSN PROJ/ELEC163761
ECE 493SEN DSN PROJ/ELEC163771
M E 486ASR DSN IN M E164951
164602
165123
169994
M E 486BSR DSGN M E II164611
165133
169464
170235
164622
171046
MSE 227LENGR MAT LAB164841
164852
164863
168134
165615
167106
168147
168548
168559
MSE 220LCONST MATLS LAB165181
MSE 412LMFG PROCESSES LAB165431
MSE 488BCSMSEM SR DESIGN II163881
MSE 509CAM SYSTEMS165441
MSE 505ENGR DEC ANLYS164801
MSE 690MTLS ENGR PRATCUM164541
HHDEOH 455LMICRO HAZ ENV LAB190361
EOH 466BLEVAL OCC LAB188801
KIN 334EVAL REHAB CR190581
KIN 339U E EVAL192151
KIN 339LU E EVAL LAB192161
KIN 342REHAB EVAL CLINIC192811
192822
KIN 427DANCE PRODUCTION193051
KIN 442ADV CLIN EXP TECH192781
192832
KIN 444PROF PREP190591
KIN 457THER MOD SPT MED191031
KIN 457LTHER MOD SPT LAB191041
KIN 498WCCONCERT DANCE MDS191071
PT 703LAPP BIOM II LAB193871
PT 711LPT MGMT LAB201361
PT 712LELECTROTHER LAB201391
PT 720LMUSC SKEL I LAB193901
PT 732LNEURO MGMT I LAB197591
197602
PT 746LAPPL THER EX LAB200861
PT 775LORTHO & PROST LAB199951
PT 776LMVMT IMPAIR LAB201421
PT 778LWELL PREVENT LAB196401
PT 785HPT STRENGTH COND201781
RTM 151GCHALLENGE/ROPES190991
CD 742AAUDITORY AMP I201551
CD 755ADV PED AUD INT201561
CD 771CLIN PRAC AUD II201571
SMBIOL 315LPRIN MICROBIO LAB175752
172053
174934
172076
182747
172045
BIOL 410LMED MICROBIOL LAB172161
PHYS 100BLGEN PHYS LAB172872
172883
172895
175856
176047
177198
177579
1779210
172851
172864
PHYS 220ALMECHANICS LAB172911
172923
172932
172944
175525
175796
182227
182249
1824210
1830011
1830112
PHYS 220BLELEC + MAG LAB172981
172972
177203
177944
177955
177966
182268
182279
1830311
1830412
BIOL 418LBACT DIVERSITY LB177761
GEOL 306LEARTH MAT LAB186671
MATH 541THEOR STAT INFERENCE208771
MATH 552REAL ANALYSIS174691
MATH 582BTOPICS NUM AN208791
PHYS 227LPHYS III LAB172991
PHYS 466EXP PHYSICS IV174231
185502
PHYS 610E&M THEORY173151
PHYS 630STAT PHYSICS173161
PHYS 366EXP PHYSICS II212882
SBSCJS 102INTRO CJS131461
CJS 480APPL RES IN CJS131852
SBS 320SOCIAL RESEARCH131883
CJS 494ECJ INT SEMINAR131931
CJS 494CCJ INT SEMINAR134361
PSY 655CCFIELD WK PSY SERV123861
HHDNURS 307HLT ASSMT S CARE2103780
NURS 307LHLTH ASSESMNT LAB2103880
2103981
2104082
2104183
NURS 318INTRO PROFNURSING2104280
NURS 318LINTRO PROFNURSLAB2104380
2104481
2104582
2104883
NURS 320INTMEDSURGNURSING2104980
NURS 320LINTMEDSURGNURSLAB2105080
2105181
2105282
2105383
NURS 430LPSYCH/MH NRSNG L2105480
2105581
2105682
2105783
CD 565CL PRC SP PTH IGR199022
CD 566CL PRC SP PATH II191862
CD 567CL PRC SP PTH III191992
CD 752IMPLANT AUD PROST206701
CD 753BELECT PHY AUD II206711

To learn more about COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, please visit the CSUN as One Health and Safety page.