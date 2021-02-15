COVID-safe activities in L.A. : Stranger Things, Black Love and more

As the cold weather rolls through Los Angeles, we came up with a list of activities you can do staying safe during a cold COVID time.

The Daily Sundial will be featuring both virtual and in-person events that will offer a range of fun activities that you can enjoy risk and stress-free. This week offers a variety of events including entertainment, community support, Black history awareness and going back in time to the ‘80s with “Stranger Things” and “The Karate Kid.” Check back next week for more.

Ever wondered what it would be like to enter the Upside Down? The Stranger Things Drive-into immersive experience lets you drive into the world of Hawkins and unlock the secrets of the Upside Down with the help of Eleven and her friends.

When: Now through March 28. Get the FEVER app for more information on tickets.

Cost: $170 VIP access for 2 people in one car and $89 for standard access for 2 people in one car. Prices for both increase with larger parties.

Event Duration: 1 hour

Location: Skylight ROW DTLA, 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

The University Student Union’s Pride Center continues their weekly gathering for the Lavender Takeover where LGBTQ people of color in the CSUN community have the space to share their experiences, take part in group discussions and engage with others. Note that some meetings will be closed to just LGBTQ students of color.

When: Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Zoom

Looking for ways to honor Black History month? Quincy Troupe and Erin Aubry Kaplan will be discussing and honoring the life and music of trumpeter Miles Davis, one of American music’s most brilliant and prominent figures. This event is hosted by the California African American Museum.

When: Thursday Feb. 18 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Cost: The discussion is free but you must RSVP.

Location: Zoom

Who doesn’t love a good ‘80s movie? The Plant Drive-In is screening “The Karate Kid” at the Regency Theaters in Van Nuys. A great way to stay safe during a pandemic in the safety bubble of your car with a bucket of extra buttery popcorn.

When: Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30 for each car. Tickets sold online.

Location: 7876 Van Nuys Boulevard, CA, 91042