Dug Up: Daily 49er’s Julia Terbeche on CSU budget, campus police funding and COVID-19 vaccination
February 19, 2021
On Feb. 8, California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro held a virtual news conference where he discussed many issues such as police funding, the CSU budget, and whether or not COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for students to attend in the fall.
Julia Terbeche, a Daily 49er news editor who attended the conference, talks about what the CSUs can expect in the near future.