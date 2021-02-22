Spectrum customers face downed service; Service should return by 10:30 p.m.

Residents throughout the greater Los Angeles area lost Wi-Fi access around 6 p.m. Monday evening as Spectrum reported an issue impacting service.

It is unclear how many people have lost internet access at this time, although nearly 20,000 people have reported down service on Downdector.com, which shows a sharp spike and a wide circle of internet loss.

According to a tweet from Spectrum, internet services should be functional around 10:30 p.m., although some customers have reported that their Wi-Fi is operational around 6:50 p.m.

We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Los Angeles. Engineers are investigating and are working towards a resolution. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 23, 2021

There have been customer reports of downed service throughout Southern California from Ventura County to Malibu.

It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.

This is a developing story.