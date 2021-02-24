Best Hair and Skin Care Products You Need to Try

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Hair and skincare are both uniquely personal to each individual. Every person’s hair and skin type are different. For this reason, some products that might work wonders on others may not work for you. Because of this high level of specificity required when searching for a hair and skin products, you should always remain cautious when introducing new ingredients to your body. One poor reaction could set you back months in your hair or skin treatment.

Always shop from trusted brands that estheticians, dermatologists, and other users also stand by. Despite hair and skin being individually distinct features, you may be able to find people with similar skin types as you. Besides the reviews, you should also research the ingredients in these products. There are many ingredients that your hair and skin type should avoid, as well as ingredients that are likely optimal for you—feeling overwhelmed? Here are some of the most effective hair and skincare products on the market for you to try.

Quality, Hydrating Skin Care

One of the most trusted brands in skincare and an innovator in the space, Topicals offers a plethora of unique products. Their “Like Butter” hydrating mask is particularly popular, helping to restore irritated, flaky skin and smooth out scars. It is particularly effective for dry skin types. It also strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. The product contains green tea extract, turmeric, ginseng root, and other natural ingredients. One user on their reviews page says, “I’ve never used a product as hydrating as this!”.

Topicals are setting a new standard for skincare trends by using medicated botanicals in their products. The brand is very transparent with its ingredients and only uses ingredients backed by third-party, peer-reviewed clinical studies. Their research team is continually updating their formulas based on recent clinical findings. Furthermore, all of their products are vegan and free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, and animal cruelty.

Custom Skin Care

If you’re looking for a particular routine for your skin type, Proven’s personalized skincare system may be exactly what you need. Based on 47 factors about your lifestyle, environment, and skin concerns, Proven helps build a custom profile for you to determine which products would work best with your skin type. After taking their “skin quiz,” the brand recommends three multifunctional products to you.

All Proven products are clean, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States by Stanford scientists. Proven’s formulas are exact, thanks to their award-winning Skin Genome Project™ database that houses over 4,000 scientific reports and 20 million consumer reviews.

Personalized Hair Routine

Just like your skincare routine, you can also personalize your hair care routine with Prose’s custom hair care formulas curated by their top-tier research and development team. Mainstream hair care products tend to be very loose in their targeting, making it difficult to find products for your specific needs. By receiving a free initial consultation by Prose, you can nail exactly what products fit your hair type. They use 80 various factors to recommend a routine that will improve your hair’s health.

Prose products are free of harmful sulfates, parabens, and flatmates and only use sustainably-sourced, clean ingredients. As a certified B corporation, the brand also is devoted to being a carbon-neutral business and always using recyclable materials when possible. With Prose, you can be confident that your products are free of any chemicals harmful to you or the planet.

Heating Shaving Cream Dispenser

Nothing beats the feeling of going to a barbershop and receiving a thick, hot shaving lather on your neck and face. In the past, hot lather machines were rarely seen in households because of their large size, high price point, and long heat-up times. However, brands like LTHR Shaving have changed that. Now, you can recreate that barbershop experience with LTHR Shaving’s super-fast, compact, “Hot Lather Machine.”

The brand was created by a team of lifelong barbers dedicated to achieving the perfect shave. Their website features a blog that hosts a grip of information about hair and beard care. In addition to its Hot Lather Machine, the brand also sells its shaving cream.

Vegan Beauty

One of the common complaints against the beauty industry is its rampant use of ingredients that are harmful to the environment. Additionally, many beauty brands in the past have tested their products on animals. VoCê is a brand fighting to break these outdated standards and introduce fully vegan beauty products to the market. All their products are 100% vegan, free of paraben and sulfate, and are not tested on animals. Their ingredients are globally harvested and only contain certified organic extracts.

One product of VoCê that stands out is their “No Yellow. Wash Blond Shampoo”. This shampoo provides a rich lather with the perfect amount of violet pigment to wash away brassiness and unwanted yellow tones in your hair. It also contains proteins that strengthen your hair strands and leave the surface soft and shiny—the No Yellow. Wash Blond Shampoo also has a delightful aroma of lavender and jasmine.

Affordable, Safe Skin Care

In terms of accessibility, CeraVe may be one of the best skincare brands for a wide range of skin types. Most of their products are available at local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS and big-box retailers like Walmart. Their products are also on the lower end of the price bracket, with their “Daily Moisturizing Lotion” retailing at just $15.49. This lotion contains three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to restore and maintain the skin barrier while hydrating the skin. CeraVe has been a pillar in the skincare industry for years and continues to provide excellent quality products backed by science for great prices.

Ethical, Effective Hair Care

In the beauty industry’s push to improve ethical standards and raise the overall quality of products, many beauty companies have sought to educate consumers on what products to use. Luseta Beauty has been one of these brands, developing an active, engaging blog called “#Hairology,” where their writers share information about hair care. The brand has always been an advocate of natural ingredients that are cruelty-free, but this blog has increased its level of transparency.

One of their bestselling products has been their “Biotin & Collagen Bundle,” which comes with a set of shampoo and conditioner. The products contain a natural blend of Vitamin B7 Biotin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Argan Oil, which helps restore necessary nutrients into each strand of hair. It also increases your hair’s dimension and volume, making it look thicker, fuller, and more robust.

Conclusion

Skin and hair care is all about finding what works best for you. There is no one-size-fits-all model when it comes to your skin and hair. Doing extensive research and gaining a firm understanding of your skin and hair type is the only way for you to reach your ideal beauty standard. And remember, a high price point does not necessarily guarantee a quality product. Always be careful when introducing new products into your routines. By taking these steps, you are sure to achieve the best version of your hair and skin possible.

