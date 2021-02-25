“WandaVision” Easter Eggs: Did You See It?

“WandaVision,” Disney+’s new television series, has become one of the world’s most in-demand shows across multiple platforms. The sitcom-style series premiered on Jan. 15. As audiences dive into the world of Westview, clues of what’s to come are hidden in each episode.

Here’s a fair warning: SPOLIERS AHEAD!

Episode 1: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

“My Husband and his indestructible head”

This is both a comedic and painful memory for audiences following the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008. Wanda Maximoff says this line to Vision at the start of the episode but as many now know, Vision was killed by Thanos in the 2018 film, “Avengers: Infinity War.” How? Well, his head was indeed destructible since Thanos tore out an Infinity stone — the Mind Stone — from the hero’s forehead.

Calendar Date: Aug. 23

Wanda and Vision worry about the date when they notice that there’s a heart drawn onto the calendar, indicating a significant event. In the episode, it turns out it was a reminder for a dinner they planned for Vision’s boss, Mr. Hart. However, when you convert the date in the European style format, 23/8, it actually links to issue #238 in the Marvel comics, “The Avengers: Unlimited Vision.” This is where Vision is unconscious after he was deactivated in issue #233 by Annihilus, an interdimensional conqueror.

Directed by Abe Brown

Once the credits roll after the first episode, there’s a moment where the words “Directed by Abe Brown” crosses the screen. In the MCU, Brown was a student who went to “Midtown School of Science and Technology” with Peter Parker, better known as Spider-Man. “WandaVision” takes place after Thanos’ “Snap” and it looks like the Midtown alumnus was one of the few who didn’t disappear.

Episode 2: “Don’t Touch that Dial”

Little Red Helicopter

Wanda discovers a strange device hiding in the bushes as she hears a mysterious sound coming from outside her home. It’s a little helicopter that has the S.W.O.R.D symbol and colors similar to Iron Man’s suit. The show has featured a product that has the name “Stark” on it. Is there a possibility that Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan, will make an appearance later in the series? Only time will tell.

Strücker Watch Infomercial

HYDRA is an authoritarian group whose goal is world domination. One of HYDRA’s top leaders is Wolfgang von Strücker and it looks like the villain is part of the Westview world.

Episode 3: “Now in Color”

House Number 2800

Marvel comics has an extensive history with different universes that transport readers to multiple timelines. Much like Earth-616, the world where Wanda and Vision live in the comics, Wanda and Vision’s world in MCU is 2800, according to the glimpse of the couple’s house number on their front porch.

Pregnant Wanda Maximoff

In the comics, Wanda ends up having twin boys named Tommy and Billy. During this episode, Wanda and Vision contemplate what to name their unborn child. One wanted to name the baby Tommy and the other Billy. At the end of the episode, Wanda gave birth to twins, who were named like their comic namesakes.

Wanda’s Recollection of Pietro Maximoff

It’s been years since Wanda has ever spoken about her twin brother, Pietro. He was killed by Ultron in the 2015 “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and it wasn’t easy for Wanda. This is the first time Wanda talks about a memory from her past. This is a big deal since viewers are shown that Wanda does still have memory of her past.

Episode 4: “We Interrupt This Program”

The Blip

“The Blip” is the event that happened after the Hulk used Tony Stark’s nano-tech clone of the infinity gauntlet in “Avengers: Endgame,” where those who were taken by the snap return. It is revealed to the audience that Monica Rambeua was one of the characters in the returning “blip” .

The Rambeau and S.W.O.R.D

S.W.O.R.D is an intelligent agency that takes care of everything that is a superhero phenomenon. Monica Rambeua is part of the agency and her mother, Maria Rambeua, who’s also a good friend of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, was the founder and leader. This is shown as a small glimpse as Monica passes by a picture of her mother.

Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation (CMBR)

The CMBR is important in the Marvel comics and the same is true for the cinematic universel. According to the comics, the CMBR is responsible for two important events: the creation of the infinity stones and the Fantastic Four. Audiences have seen a glimpse of how the infinity stones were created throughout the MCU films but the Fantastic Four has yet to be shown in the same universe. Now that the CMBR has been spoken in WandaVision, the Fantastic Four entering the MCU could become a reality.

Episode 5: “On a Very Special Episode…”

The Aerospace Engineer

When Monica Rambeau tells Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo about knowing an aerospace engineer that could help them, fans instantly think of Reed Richards, aka Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic. With the CMBR easter egg from the last episode, it would make sense for Marvel Studios to introduce the Fantastic Four after fans have been waiting for their arrival since it was announced they would be included in the films.

A Familiar Pietro Maximoff

In the 2015 “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Pietro Maximoff was played by Aaron-Taylor Johnson. His character has also been played by Evan Peters in the X-Men movies, but not in the MCU films. Seeing Peters play his version of Pietro is interesting since this can be seen as an introduction for the X-Men to enter the MCU.

Episode 6: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular”

Wanda, Vision, Billy & Tommy’s Halloween Costume

Comic book fans can instantly spot the spontaneous costumes the main characters wear during this Halloween special. Both Wanda and Vision dress up as their iconic comic book outfits as “Scarlett & The Vision,” while Billy and Tommy are dressed as their alter ego, Wiccan and Speed. The introduction of the boys may hint at a possible “Young Avengers” appearance in the future.

Vision’s Death (Again!)

What would happen if Vision ends up leaving Westview? Episode 6 has the answer: Vision can’t leave the town without being torn apart. The character is alive and conscious in Wanda’s world but once he steps a foot outside, he becomes nothing more than a destroyed synthetic android. This is a gamechanger. If Wanda is stopped and everything goes back to normal, Vision won’t be making his return with the rest of the town.

Episode 7: “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Nexus

A commercial for a fictional anti-depressant pill called “Nexus” is shown during the episode, telling viewers that the “world doesn’t revolve around you.” In the comics, there are “Nexus Beings” who can change the future. Vision and Wanda are Nexus Beings and they are watched by the Time Variance Authority. The upcoming show “Loki” will feature the TVA which will lead the Nexus of All Realities to soon be featured in the MCU.

Spectrum

Monica Rambeau’s powers are officially in this episode that leaves viewers astonished and wanting to know more. Her superhero name in the comics is “Spectrum” and her powers consist of forming an electromagnetic energy that can duplicate various powers like flight, speed, invisibility, etc. The powers that she has is an ultimate threat to Wanda and everything she has created.

Agatha Harkness

Wanda isn’t alone in creating her own world and she had some help from her nosey neighbor Agnes, better known as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who eventually becomes a mentor to Scarlet Witch in the Marvel comics. Harkness will become a big deal in the series and this could only lead to something much darker.

Post-Credit Scene

Marvel is famous for their highly anticipated post-credit scenes and this episode is the first in the series that included one. They offer a short scene where Monica finds Agatha’s basement. Pietro stops Monica before she enters, who turns around to reveal a tint of purple flashing across her eyes. This could indicate the possibility that Agatha has gotten her control on Monica. The series takes place in different sitcom eras, but this scene hints that we may be leaving it behind and entering the reality of the Marvel Universe.

Episode 8: (Available 2/26/21)

Episode 9: (Available 3/5/21)