LA County expands vaccine rollout; Teachers among those eligible

Los Angeles County, which advances to Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout soon, will prioritize immunizing K-12 school employees. Negotiations on the reopening of elementary schools, however, are still ongoing.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday education workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1.

The move comes as the county prepares to enter Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, aiming to immunize a wide variety of persons working in education and childcare, emergency services, food service and agriculture, including those who work in restaurants, grocery stores and the farming industry.

Kristina de la Vega, associate vice president of CSUN Human Resources, said in an email Thursday CSUN faculty, staff, and student employees will soon be eligible for the vaccine. However, due to vaccine shortages and the prioritization of K-12 school employees, higher education employees will not be able to get vaccinated until mid-March.

“We are actively in discussion with county officials to see how we can streamline vaccine distribution for our employees at the county COVID-19 vaccination site located on our campus,” de la Vega said in the statement. “We will send an additional email as we have more information.”

Due to the short supply of vaccines and a changing vaccine schedule, the rollout for education workers and other essential workers has been slow. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state would designate 10% of its vaccine supply — or 75,000 vaccines — each week to school employees.

Once availability opens to individuals in higher education, different vaccination sites may have varying requirements to show proof of eligibility.

The county hasn’t specified which documents are accepted as proof of eligibility for Phase 1B. According to de la Vega’s email, CSUN employees are encouraged to go to InVerify, an employment verification service, to register, validate and download a verification letter.

Another option for individuals in this phase is to visit myturn.ca.gov to check their eligibility.

Beginning March 15, California will expand vaccines to those ages 16 to 64 with specific underlying conditions and disabilities. After the completion of this phase, the state will move to an age-based priority system, however, further details are still unknown.

For more information, view the county website for additional information on scheduling.