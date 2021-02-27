Understanding the Benefits of COQ10 Supplements

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Coenzyme Q10, also called CoQ10, is an essential compound produced naturally in the human body. It is present in all the body’s cells and has multiple vital purposes due to which the cells work normally and smoothly. It is also found in nuts, grains, meats, especially organ meats, eggs, fish, vegetable oils, etc. The primary function of CoQ10 is to assist in energy production in the body.

There are a few ways by which CoQ10 benefits the body. Firstly, it aids the energy-producing powerhouses in our body, known as mitochondria, producing adenosine triphosphate – the chemicals that provide energy. Another function of the supplement is its antioxidant properties as it works by neutralizing the free radicals produced by the body’s metabolic processes. This plays a protective role and prevents cell and DNA damage.

Deficiency of CoQ10 could be due to genetic mutations, in aged individuals, in people with underlying medical diseases such as cancers, migraines, muscular diseases, infertility due to low sperm count, heart diseases, heart failure, diabetes mellitus, dementias like Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s, etc. For such individuals who are prone to having CoQ10 deficiencies, it is recommended that they take a CoQ10 supplement regularly.

There are various benefits of taking CoQ10 supplements:

1. Heart Problems – People who have underlying heart problems such as coronary heart disease, atherosclerotic deposition, heart failure, etc., should take CoQ10 supplements for sure. By the reduction of oxidative stress with the help of CoQ10, the severity of ailing heart problems can decrease immensely. The CoQ10 supplements will also provide more levels of energy to the cells of the heart as the energy requirements are already increased in diseased heart cells.

2. Diabetes Mellitus – Studies have shown that CoQ10 dramatically helps in improving the insulin sensitivity of cells in diabetic individuals and also plays a role in the improvement of diabetic neuropathy, which is damage to the nerves of the body as a complication of diabetes. People who take CoQ10 supplements have lower blood sugar levels and decreased oxidative stress on the body.

3. Neurodegenerative Disorders – CoQ10 has shown promising results in people who suffer from neurodegenerative illnesses such as Alzheimer’s dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Studies have shown that when such people take CoQ10 supplements, they have decreased production of amyloid plaque formation in the brain, which is the pathological process in such dementias. Not only that, but these supplements have also significantly helped in reducing the severity of inflammation, intensity, and duration of chronic migraines in people.

4. Muscle Pain (Myalgias) – In patients with cardiovascular diseases and high cholesterol levels, doctors usually prescribe them a group of cholesterol-lowering agents called statins. One side effect of statin use is that it lowers the levels of CoQ10 in the body’s cells, leading to mitochondrial dysfunction. This causes severe myalgias and weakness. In such individuals who take statins, CoQ10 supplements can help replace the depleted levels of CoQ10 in the cells and prevent muscle pain.

The benefits of using CoQ10 supplements are quite remarkable and play helpful roles in energy production. Without sufficient levels of CoQ10 in the body, people tend to feel the effects of low energy levels, such as fatigue, tiredness, lethargy, dizziness, muscle aches, and more. These can easily be treated by adding CoQ10 supplements to your daily diet and can make a considerable difference in improving your health.

Reported side effects of using CoQ10 are quite rare and unusual. These could include nausea, headache, insomnia, stomachache, itchy skin, etc. The side effects experienced are mild and resolve on their own. However, suppose a person is already on medications such as blood thinners, chemotherapy medicines, and insulin. In that case, it is advised that a health care professional should be consulted first before starting CoQ10 supplements.

