Everything but the Arts with Michaella Huck: Carter Ace

O’neil Carter, lead singer of San Fernado Valley band Carter Ace, discovered his love for music and creativity at a young age. He was born to a musician father and a dancing mother, a young Carter was able to dive into different facets of creativity. Entering high school, he met the members of his band and has been able to gain traction via social media outlets. Carter sat down with Michaella Huck, the Daily Sundial’s culture desk editor, and discussed being a Black male in the music industry for the first episode of Everything but the Arts.