What Black History Month means to Black CSUN student leaders, professor

Black History Month has been observed for 95 years. Its founder, Carter G. Woodson, a respected historian, sought to honor the accomplishments that the Black community has made and reshaped the week-long celebration to a month-long observance.

Originally, the celebration happened in the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

As we have reached the end of Black History Month 2021, the Daily Sundial asked an array of Black student leaders and a professor from CSUN what the month means to them.