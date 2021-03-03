How to Properly Use Different Serums?

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Serums have become an essential part of the skincare routine. You might be using serums for your skin with absolutely no idea of its contents. We all know that they are suitable for the skin and show quick results. There are also many serums, and it is confusing to choose or limit to just one serum. We have various skincare issues requiring multiple serums, but it is challenging to figure out how and when to apply them to our faces.

Let’s clear all the mystery and confusions around serum now.

What is a serum?

The serum is a skincare product with the active ingredient in high concentration. The objective is to send these active ingredients directly into the skin. It is applied after cleaning the face and before putting moisturizer. They are of two types – oil-based serums and water-based serums. If you are using an oil-based serum or face oil, you need to apply it after the moisturizer.

How to choose a serum for you?

There are different types of serum for issues such as signs of aging, drying, blemishing, etc. Depending on the active ingredient in the serum, you can choose the ones you require.

1. Dry skin: You can go for a serum with Vitamin E, Hyaluronic acid, and Glyconic acid.

2. Acne Issues: Choose a serum with Salicylic acid and Vitamin C, which helps repair the skin and reduce the damage.

3. Anti-aging: Serums with retinol and antioxidants are suitable to remove all signs of aging like lines, wrinkling, etc.

4. For bright skin: Again, antioxidants and ferulic acid can fight the free radicals, giving you brighter-looking skin.

Don’t opt for products that are filled with chemicals and allergic ingredients. After all, you want your skin to improve.

How to use different serums?

So, you might be having more than one skin issue. For instance, you have acne-prone and dry skin. It means you need two serums. In such cases, you can layer different serums. You have to apply one after the other; this is called layering.

You may not even have any skin concerns, but serums are not just meant for damaged skin. Please remember that skincare is quite essential – after all, you have to live in it for the next 40+ years.

Another confusion would be which serum to use first and in what particular order you should apply. The skin quickly absorbs serums with a lighter consistency. If you are using similar texture serums, you can choose one that will solve the most pressing skin issue. If acne is troubling you more than the skin’s dryness, use the one for acne first and then apply the other one.

Similarly, while applying, gently massage the face; it will help ease absorption and supply the skin more oxygen. After using one serum, wait for a few seconds for the product to sink in before putting the next one.

Ideally, you would want to apply a warm and moist towel to your face. Using a face steamer is also recommended. It will open up the skin pores. Then, apply three to four dots of serum on your face.

With firm strokes, apply the serum so that it gets absorbed into your skin.

You can also mix different serums you have and apply them in one go. You can opt for this step if you don’t have much time to spare for using the serum.

The question is –How many serums can you use at once??

Ideally, it is better to use three or fewer serums at a time. When you use more serums, it becomes difficult for the skin to absorb them; its effectiveness might reduce. Besides, who has time to apply ten different kinds of serum every night on their skin!

Minimize the use of chemicals and filler ingredients. If you are aware of the serum’s active ingredients, you can easily use multiple ones on your skin.

Concluding Thoughts

Serums are great for all types of skin and all ages. They can take the active ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin and give faster results. If you haven’t tried them yet, go on and grab a suitable serum because the best foundation you can wear is healthy glowing skin!

