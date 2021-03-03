Matador History: The 1996 baseball team and basketball guard Aaron Parks break records

CSUN guard Aaron Parks drives to the basket in a 2015 game against Hawaii.

This Week in Matador History takes a look back at a record-setting slugfest for the Matadors’ baseball team and basketball setting a school record.

On March 6, 1996, the Matadors’ baseball team set multiple school records in a 29-3 win over Fresno State.

With 13 home runs hit in the game, the Matadors set their all-time single game home run record. Fresno State added their own home run to make it 14 total home runs in the game, which set the CSUN record for most homers hit in a game by both teams.

The Matadors also set their record for most extra base hits in a game with 15. The 29 total runs scored is also tied for the third-most in a game in Matadors’ history.

The 1996 Matadors went on to hit 129 home runs that season with 290 extra base hits and a .553 slugging percentage. Under head coach Mike Batesole, they finished first in their conference with an overall record of 52-18.

Looking over to basketball, CSUN guard Aaron Parks set the Matadors’ single game free throws attempted record on Feb. 28, 2015 with 23 against UC Riverside.

Parks ended up making 19 of the 23 free throws and shot 5-9 from the field to finish with 29 total points in 32 minutes. He also added four rebounds, six assists and one steal in the game.

Riverside had 32 total fouls in the game and CSUN ended up with a 83-76 win.

One more fun fact: On March 4, 1978, the Matadors men’s basketball team set their record for largest attendance for a game at the Matadome with 3,100 fans in a game against San Diego State.