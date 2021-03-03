Zen Zones: Malibu Pier and Surfrider Beach

A surfer walks into the water at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

The Malibu Pier is a Southern California landmark that is equipped with dining options and located next to Surfrider Beach, a popular surf attraction.

Surfrider Beach, known for its three-point break, is the ideal area for surfers to enjoy the waves, learn about California surf culture and take in the peaceful atmosphere.

Heal The Bay, a non-profit organization that produces an annual report based on levels of bacterial pollution in the ocean, created a simple and comprehensive tool that provides surfers the latest information on the water quality prior to visiting. Surfrider Beach received an A+ as of Feb. 25, 2021.

While some restaurants are closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitors can enjoy a meal at the Malibu Farm Restaurant,which offers outdoor dining or a to-go option.

Visitors can also enjoy the scenic view of the ocean while dining at other restaurants nearby such as Nobu, Paradise Cove Cafe, Moonshadows and Duke’s Malibu.

The private and peaceful pier is an ideal location for fishing and bird watching enthusiasts.

Gallery | 2 Photos Samantha Bravo Pelicans gather at a sandbar next to Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Visitors Alex Coletta and Luke Hawksworth from New York wanted to stop by the Malibu Pier to admire the view and dine at the Malibu Farm Pier Cafe.

“It’s more relaxing out here and you have a better view of the beach,” Hawksworth said, comparing the Malibu Pier to the Santa Monica Pier. “It’s more peaceful out here.”

Parking is available alongside Pacific Coast Highway or in the parking lot. Rates vary from $10 to $20 depending on the season.