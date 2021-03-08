Iconic Female Artists that Shaped a Generation 

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

From the modern queen Beyonce to the classic legends like Aretha Franklin, ten female artists forever changed music.

Talented performers and musicians can define one generation and influence the next. Artists nowadays are standing on the contributions of musicians before them. And when it comes to pioneers, these ten amazing female artists presented something in the world of music that shaped their generations.

10 Amazing Female Performers Who Changed The World Of Music

1. Beyonce

Beyonce is known for being a member of the group Destiny’s Child. She later started her solo career and became a successful icon for music, fashion, and women empowerment. Her influence can be seen on other prominent artists today, such as Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa.

2. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, and civil rights, activist. She was the brain behind hit songs like “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)” and “Chain of Fools.” Her contributions in the music industry since the 1970s outstanding, earning her the moniker of “Queen of Soul.”

3. Madonna

Madonna has been, and still, one of the most prominent artists in the pop industry. Some of her classic hits like “Like a Virgin” and “Like a Prayer” are still a staple in popular shows and movies. Known as “Queen of Pop,” she had won numerous awards, including 7 Grammys and even 16 Guinness world records.

4. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is a singer, rapper, and record producer known as the neo-soul genre trendsetter. She is known for being one of the best female rappers, writing several records with the hip-hop group Fugees. From 2004 to 2009, what happened to Lauryn Hill was her solo album release, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, ” and a handful of tours.

5. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald is a jazz singer known for her clean performances and her “scat singing.” Some of her bestselling songs are “Dream a Little Dream of Me” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Along with numerous Grammy awards and nominations, Fitzgerald was also one of the first stars to perform in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. As the “First Lady of Song,” Fitzgerald managed to sell 40 million albums.

6. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is a big name when it comes to country music. Her best works in this genre include songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” that hit the charts during release. As of 2020, Parton has ten Grammy awards and 50 nominations under her name. Parton is also prolific songwriting. Throughout her career, she penned over 3,000 songs for her discography and other artists.

7. Adele

Adele is one of the most successful British singers of her time. Her achievements had surpassed most of the artists her age. Some of her greatest hits are “Hello,” “Rolling In The Deep,” and “Someone Like You,” which are all great international success both musically and commercially.

8. Annie Lennox

Annie Lenox is known as one of the artists who started the “new wave” genre during the 1970s. She is the other half of the band called Eurythmics. Since her career began in 1976, Lennox had received numerous awards and became a British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.

9. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a country-pop singer who is still one of the most prominent artists today. With nine studio albums and twelve extended plays, Swift has one of the active artists with the longest discography. She has ten Grammys, an Emmy award, and 27 Guinness world records.

10. Rihanna

Rihanna is probably one of the most successful artists in covering numerous musical genres. She is known for using elements of R;B, pop, hip-hop, EDM, and reggae in her music. Her albums managed to get over 250 million records, cementing her as one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

As the new decade continues to move forward, no one knows what kind of music will dominate the scene. Let’s look forward to the most significant female artists taking the top spot in the years to come.

