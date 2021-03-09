COVID-safe activities in L.A. : Drive-in edition

There’s no need to leave the car for entertainment this week with these drive-in events.

The Daily Sundial will be featuring events that will offer a range of fun activities that can be enjoyed stress-free. This week we’d like to focus on drive-in events since they have become a popular form of entertainment this past year. People can enjoy a rave, the movies or a maze-like event from the comfort of their car. Here are just some drive-in experiences you could go to.

Insomniac’s Electric Mile

The Electric Mile experience offers seven distinct worlds such as Insomniac Roots, Nocturnal Wonderland, Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween, Countdown, EDC and the Thank You Road with over 500 art installations. The all-age friendly event is filled with bright illustrations and music.

When: Starts January 2021

Cost: Tickets start at $70 per car for up to eight people

Location: Santa Anita Park, 285 W Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007

Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave

For our rave lovers, don’t worry we got you! The Park N’ Rave experience is completely different from the Electric Mile event. This drive-in allows you to experience music from your favorite DJ from the comfort of your car. A live DJ will be playing music on stage, with lights, colorful lasers and illustrations behind them.

Keep a lookout and see if your favorite DJ will play soon.

When: On Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $200 and up.

Location: National Orange Show Events Center, 689 S E St. San Bernardino, CA 92408

RuPaul Drag Race

2020 — well, what can we say. It was a wild year for everyone. The RuPaul Drag Race wants to change 2021 from a negative to a positive time. Have a night to dress up and enjoy a Drag show from outdoors in your car. There will be gourmet food trucks, LED screens and a great time. Space is limited so buy your ticket soon.

When: March 19 to March 21, 2021, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets from $58 for two passengers per a car, $25 for additional passenger

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103