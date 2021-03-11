Exclusive vaccination appointments for CSUN employees offered at CSUN, Woodland Hills Medical Center

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health expanded the COVID-19 vaccine priority to include education workers, including higher education workers, on March 1.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Kaiser Permanente are now offering exclusive vaccination access to CSUN employees, according to an email from CSUN’s Human Resources department.

The email said that all “state and auxiliary employees (including student employees)” are eligible for vaccine appointments tomorrow and next week “regardless of county of residence, or current health care provider.”

The LACDPH apparently has a small number of access codes for vaccinations available for March 12. Employees must verify their employment via a link provided in the email. Once employees are verified, they will be given instructions on how to schedule their own appointment.

If there are no available appointments, employees will be placed on a waiting list. The email also stated that the LACDPH is working with CSUN to provide employees with access codes for vaccination appointments at the CSUN vaccination site the week of March 15.

The vaccine administered at the CSUN vaccination site is the Pfizer vaccine. Recipients can make an appointment for their second dose “approximately three weeks” after initial injection.

Kaiser Permanente will be offering a second option to CSUN employees at the Woodland Hills Medical Center. While specifics as to how medical care provider status will be evaluated were not stated, the email did say that “Non-Kaiser members are eligible to participate.” The email provided a separate registration link — which has to be completed by March 13 — for the Kaiser Permanente option.

CSUN employees will be able to schedule their appointments at the Woodland Hills location on March 21 from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., or on March 24 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The vaccine type given out by Kaiser Permanente will be the Moderna dose. Recipients can make an appointment for their second dose four weeks after their initial injection.

For either option, employees will need to return to the same location for their second dose. Second dose appointments will be confirmed “at the time of the initial appointment.”

Employees are required to bring documents to verify their vaccination eligibility. A list of documents can be found on the CSUN HR page.