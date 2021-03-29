Show off Fresh Nails with This Kit

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Doing things that make you feel beautiful is an essential step in taking care of your mental health. You deserve to be pampered and have nice things. Self-care is critical and requires that you be diligent in making sure that you do something to treat yourself and reduce your stress level. The world is hectic and can put a lot of pressure on you need to have some sort of outlet or something to look forward to so you don’t crack.

There are several things you can do to achieve this. You could schedule a massage and even treat yourself. These are both expensive spurges. You will need to figure out other things that are more budget-friendly that you can do regularly. Many people love going to the salon and having their nails professionally done. This is another high-dollar splurge, but there are nail kits you can purchase and get the same professional results at home.

Nail Kit Must-Haves

For you to achieve professional-quality results at home, the nail kit you purchase will need to contain specific tools required for the application process. The kit will need to have devices that allow you to file and buff your nails, push back your cuticles, and brush away excess product. There are four products that you will need for a successful application. The first is your set will need at least one dip color. There are several shades available to choose from, and having more than one on hand is preferred.

The other three products will most likely come in the same bottles as traditional nail polish. These bottles should contain a base coat, an activator, and a topcoat. The last two things that should be in the kit that you chose are a cleaner to clean the product’s applicators in the bottles and clips that will cover your nails when using a product to remove your nails.

How to Use a Nail Kit

If you purchase a kit that meets the specifications you just read, you will be able to achieve gorgeous nails at home that look like they were done by a professional by just performing a few easy steps. Start by applying a base coat and dipping your nail into the dip color of your choice, then brush away the excess product. Repeat this process twice on each finger. Then apply the activator to each nail and wait two minutes.

After two minutes, buff the top of all your nails and repeat the last step. After you let that layer of activator dry for 2 minutes, you are only one step away from the beautiful nail. Apply a topcoat, and when it dries, you are done. Make sure to take time to clean the brushes of the base coat and accelerator in between uses. With practice, you will master the application, and your nails will look amazing. If you are better at learning visually, you can find several tutorial videos online to learn from. There are even videos to teach you how to do different designs and new techniques.

Take what you have learned today and invest some time in finding a nail kit that reaches all the requirements necessary for you to achieve nails that look they were done by a professional. Once your kit arrives, be patient and perfect your technique in applying all the elements in your nail kit. You will master the process before you know it, and you will be showing off your fresh nails before you know it.

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.