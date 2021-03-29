Dish Diaries: Blazin’ Burgers, vegan fast food in offers award-winning fried chicken

Dish Diaries: Blazin’ Burgers, vegan fast food joint in Burbank offers award-winning fried chicken and a variety of plant-based menu items

Walking up to Blazin’ Burgers, a new vegan fast food joint on Victory Boulevard in Burbank, I was reminded of what In-n-Out burgers used to be before they expanded to indoor seating. A small stand with a massive drive-thru line — cars eagerly waiting for their animal-style fix.

This burger shack offers a variety of choices for non-meat eaters like vegan fried chicken sandwiches, bacon cheeseburgers, animal-style fries and shakes.

The Nashville Style Crispy Fried Chik’n Sandwich was served with Atlas Monroe chicken, named the best fried chicken at the National Fried Chicken Festival in 2018, between a toasted brioche bun.

The Atlas Monroe chicken was like no other vegan chicken sandwich I had ever tried. The patty was toasted and the ratio of chicken and its crunchy skin was evenly satisfying – a sign of a beautifully made plant-based chicken patty.

Biting into the Bacon ‘N Ranch Chee Burger was new for me — this was my first bacon cheeseburger, flexitarian or not, ever. Maybe I missed out while I did eat meat but this burger suppressed those thoughts.

The combination of the smoked-hickory vegan bacon slices and the impossible burger with the vegan American cheese was mouthwatering, even as I write this now I wish I had another bite.

The mac ‘n’ cheese was my least favorite. In my opinion, mac ‘n’ cheese is hard to replicate in vegan form because dairy-free cheese options obviously fault that classic cheesy flavor.

The biggest common denominator from these vegan eateries is that dining there can be expensive.

There are no value meals or dollar deals, in part, because these places are mostly small businesses – I can respect that. Fake meat can be expensive and as its demand continues to grow, we’ll see even more changes in price.

A meal for two at Blazin’ Burgers can cost $40 while other establishments like the popular golden arches offer a four-person family meal for $20.

Since my visit to Blazin’, they’ve added additional menu items like a hoagie box, the spoiled bratt box ( fries with chicken tenders loaded with coleslaw, dill chip pickles and chipotle aioli sauce), a buffalo box (chicken tenders a shamrock and a red velvet shake.

Blazin’ is uniquely owned by a mother-daughter team, which adds to my likeness of the burger shack. I’m sure I’ll find my way back to the shack soon.

Blazin’ Burgers is located at 2320 W. Victory Blvd. in Burbank. Their hours are posted on their Instagram, or website.