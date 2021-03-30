Achieve the Perfect Eyebrows With These Tricks

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul”. So does that mean that your eyebrows are the shutters to your soul? Probably not but if you have perfect eyebrows they are very bold and likely the first thing people notice when they see you. If you need a little help achieving the perfect brow you are headed on the right path.

Shaping Your Eyebrows

There are some essential tools you will need before starting this process. Eyebrow grooming sets can normally be purchase and will contain all you need. Make sure you have a spoolie brush, this will look like the wand that is in your mascara. You will also need a pair of trimming scissors, they will be very small and may also be used to trim nose and ear hairs. The last thing you will need is a pair of tweezers. Grabbing a pen, pencil, straw or anything thin and straight will also be helpful.

Your very first step will be taking the spoolie and brushing out your clean and dry eyebrows.

Brush all the hairs straight up if there are any wild long hairs take a chance to trim them now. The perfect brow will appear to have all the hairs form a straight line when combed straight up.

Make sure you brush all your hair straight up and only brush the tip of it down.

Then take a pencil or something similar and place it at the inside of your eye. Your brow should start in alignment with this location. If there are any hairs in between the area directly above the area between your eyes take the tweezers and remove them. Grab the hairs one at a time at the base and make a quick movement away from your face. This will remove the hair quickly and with as little discomfort as possible.

Now take the same pencil and make sure that the tops of the beginning of both of your eyebrows are the same height. If they are not you can either tweeze one down and make them even or fill them in daily. The style seems to be the thicker the better so most people will choose to fill one in. The biggest thing is just to make sure they appear even when all is said and done.

You can now get your spoolie out again and brush out your brows if they need it you are looking for the natural arch of your eyebrow. It should be about two-thirds of the way from the start to finish of your brow. Do not pluck an arch into your brow just clean up your natural arch and tweeze away all the wild hairs.

To discover where your eyebrow should end grab the pencil again and this time use it to show the line between the outside edge of your eye and the tip of your nose. The end of your eyebrow should just graze this line. Tweeze any hairs that need to be removed. Now it is time to move on to products to create the illusion of perfect eyebrows.

Products for a Perfect Brow

When looking for eyebrow products to fill in gaps in your eyebrows the best options are products that mimic the effect achieved by micro-blading. These products give you the ability to mimic the look of natural hairs. By making small individual strokes. Make sure your strokes mimic the motion of the natural hairs located in the area you are filling. No matter what product you chose make sure you allow it to dry completely.

If you are lucky enough to not need anything to feel in your brows you will need something to hold them in place. The best product to hold them in place will be brow gel. This will most likely come in a container similar to mascara and include a spoolie to apply the product. The brow gell will help you sculpt your eyebrows into the perfect shape and keep them there.

Now you know all the tricks to achieve perfect eyebrows. Now all you have to do is take a little time and shape up your brows and purchase the needed products. You have all the knowledge to make sure your brows are “on fleek”. Get ready because everyone is going to want to know your secret.

