How Are Nonprofit Organizations Evolving During the Pandemic?

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.

Many nonprofit organizations are struggling to survive during the pandemic. How are they adapting to these difficult times?

It is not a secret. Countless nonprofit organizations are having trouble surviving. According to one study, there are more than 10 million nonprofit organizations all over the world. At the same time, the pandemic has hit them particularly hard. Many nonprofit organizations are in danger of not surviving. If these nonprofit organizations go out of business, their charitable mission goes with them. Therefore, it is essential to look at how nonprofit organizations are adapting to these difficult times. How are they able to remain afloat? Here are some ways nonprofits are adapting to these circumstances.

Nonprofit Organizations Are Finding New Payment Methods To Accept

Another major shift that is taking place in the world of nonprofit organizations right now is that they are finding new ways to accept payments from people. In the past, the most common ways that nonprofit organizations would accept donations included checks, cash, and credit or debit cards over the phone. Because of the changes that have taken place recently, nonprofit organizations are able to accept other forms of payment as well.

For example, a lot of nonprofit organizations are starting to accept payment via platforms such as PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Nonprofit organizations do not want to lose a donor purely because they are unable to accept that specific type of payment. It is important for nonprofit organizations to branch out and increase their donation capabilities.

Finally, a lot of nonprofit organizations are also building out websites that allow people to donate online. That way, people do not have to wait in line over the phone before they can donate to the organization. When nonprofit organizations make it easier for people to donate, they have an easier time meeting their revenue goals.

Nonprofit Organizations Are Creative at Finding Sources of Support

Without a doubt, nonprofit organizations have had to be more aggressive than usual when finding sources of support. For example, federal, state, and local governments are going out of their way to provide funding to nonprofit organizations. They understand that a lot of these organizations are helping people who are adversely affected by the pandemic. Therefore, governments want these nonprofit organizations to stay open. They are willing to set aside resources to help nonprofit organizations make ends meet.

Nonprofit Organizations Are Leaning on Social Media

During this time, a lot of people are spending more time at home. As a result, they are probably spending more time browsing on social media. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that many nonprofit organizations are leaning on social media to raise more money. For example, numerous social media platforms allow you to use text to give. Even though many nonprofit organizations are having trouble raising as much money as they usually do, it is easier to collect smaller amounts of money for more people. Therefore, many nonprofit organizations are leaning on crowdfunding sites, using social media to spread the word.

Nonprofit Organizations Are Taking Their Events Virtual

When people think about nonprofit organizations, they usually think about attending in-person events. This could be a conference that takes place somewhere. This might include an auction at a convention hall. This could even be a fancy dinner somewhere. Of course, none of this can occur during the coronavirus pandemic because they are not socially distant.

Fortunately, nonprofit organizations have been able to take a lot of their fundraising events virtual. For example, people can attend a fancy Gala virtually. Or, nonprofit organizations are using video conferencing technology to have a silent auction. It is even possible for nonprofit organizations to hold trivia contests that raise money for their missions virtually. Nonprofit organizations had to get increasingly creative when it comes to holding events that raise money. Only by keeping people interested in their mission will they be able to meet their financial targets. It will be interesting to see what other kinds of creative virtual events nonprofit organizations decide to put on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonprofit Organizations Must Survive the Pandemic

These are just a few of the ways that nonprofit organizations are evolving to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, this pandemic has adversely impacted just about everyone. At the same time, nonprofit organizations are being hit unusually hard. Everyone needs to band together to make sure that these nonprofit organizations can survive the pandemic. If these organizations go out of business, then all of the people who depend on them will be harmed.



Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.