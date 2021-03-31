Associated Students has a new Faculty Advisor; Earth Day celebrations to start on Thursday

A faculty advisor supports and promotes co-curricular programs. Their responsibilities are to collect crime reports, help students design programs, review the financial status in organizations and uphold university policies and procedures.

DeBonis is an associate professor for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Her research as a social worker is based on advocating for access and equal rights to healthcare services.

DeBonis served on the Academic Grievance and Grade Appeal Committee, which addresses students’ concerns about academic decisions made by faculty. This year, she serves on the Faculty Senate on the Educational Policies Committee and co-chaired the first online Faculty Retreat Committee.

DeBonis might continue as temporary faculty advisor to the AS through the summer.

“It’s my privilege to serve you on this committee for however short of a period it might be,” DeBonis said.