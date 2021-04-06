How To Become a Music Producer

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Do you aspire to become a music producer? If the answer is a resounding YES, you have come to the right place. Plato once said that music gives wings to the mind, soul to the universe, flight to your imagination, and life to everything else.

Becoming a music producer is not going to be a cakewalk – it covers a variety of roles. Listening to demo tapes and submitting a budget to the financer, there is plenty of hard work that goes into the role. Music production is akin to wearing multiple hats.

Since you aspire to become a music producer, this informative article will tell you everything you need to know about the profession. Let’s dive right in and find out how you can become a music producer – perhaps a legendary one.

The Basic Equipment You Need To Get Started

Before you can start producing music, gather all the equipment for the job. You will need a standard laptop/desktop computer, great headphones, a music software such as Ableton Intro, Logic PRO X, Acid Pro Version, etc. You will be working with a Digital Audio Workstation to create great melodies.

Since you are a beginner, a free version is recommended. Ableton Intro is suitable for beginners. As you progress, you can switch to Ableton Suite or Standard. Did you know that Michael Tucker, aka Bloodpop, used to produce music with Ableton in his free time? That’s how he caught the attention of Transparent Records. Michael Tucker has produced famous songs like Lucid, Rain on me, and Free Woman. Considering he’s done a stellar job in 2020, we can expect great things from him in 2021.

Hold that thought! That’s not the end of this section. You are going to need some more equipment for this job. Consider investing in an interface and a MIDI controller. The latter is optional, but an interface is a useful piece of equipment.

If you are about to record vocals, invest in a microphone. Once you have all the equipment, you are ready to create music that burns your soul yet makes you happy.

Chase Your Passion

You should be passionate about things you want to do in life. Whether it is love or your career – you have to put your best foot forward. Pick any upcoming artists and see their history. One of the most happening music sensations, Tayo Sound, got his first taste of music at church. Adding afro elements to his songwriting reflects where he comes from. The young boy is going places, and in 2021, we might see the greatest music from him.

Similarly, chase your passion. If you love producing music, don’t shy away from experimenting. Let your music display your heritage, personality, and emotions.

Is Formal Training Necessary?

Formal training is not necessary as some professionals are self-taught. But, there are many universities and schools that offer formal training and degrees.

It all boils down to how you wish to pursue your goals. There are classic examples all around you. Manuel Turizo grew up in Monteria. His parents gifted him a guitar, but eventually, he started working on his vocal skills. There was no formal training – just self-learning through the years. Turizo has become a musical sensation and is all set to enthrall his fans this year.

But, you have another way to learn music production. You can reach out to music producers, there is a lot to learn from professionals.

Learn as You Move Forward

Countless articles on Google will tell you the same old thing on how to become a music producer. But, here’s a little secret you need to know.

If you wish to become a great music producer, learn to say yes to the smallest gigs that come your way. There will be a time when you will become selective, but as a beginner, accept all the projects that might help you in the future.

Doing a small musical gig for someone may help you get a big offer.

Concluding Thoughts

You have to remember that a music producer’s job is more than meets the eye, it is much more holistic and active. Recording, mixing, and mastering – the music producer, is the mastermind behind everything.

Passion brings you closer to your dreams and closer to working with legendary managers like Mark Gillespie. He’s worked in collaboration with Roc Nation, Jay-Z, and Sony Music Entertainment. It shows that chasing your passion unlocks several doors and brings you closer to success.

With numerous examples in front of you, there is no reason for you to give up on your musical dreams.

Self-learn, get formal training, invest in the right equipment, follow the producers who have been making stellar music, and do not be afraid to experiment. You can also start your own record label and find collaborators to work with.

Once you follow all the tips we have mentioned, you will become the greatest music producers of all time.

