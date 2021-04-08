Matadors Leading Forward wins AS Presidential Election

Jonathan Hay and Kaitlyn Orozco of Matadors Leading Forward won the AS presidential elections for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Matadors Leading Forward candidates Jonathan Hay and Kaitlyn Orozco have been elected the president and vice president of the Associated Students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity CSUN students gave us. Kaitlyn and I have so many things planned for next year and can’t wait to get started on them,” Hay said.

The duo, who won with 58% of the total vote, ran under the Matadors Leading Forward campaign, which focuses on the pillars “giving back,” “transparency” and “support.” They plan to connect with the entire student body, create inclusive spaces for students to amplify their voices and expand student resources.

“I am absolutely honored to be elected as the next AS Vice President, alongside my presidential running mate Jonathan,” Orozco said. “Right now, I’m incredibly thankful for all the individuals who supported us throughout our campaign journey. I really couldn’t have asked for a better support system! I’m looking forward to taking action and bringing some real change to our campus!”

The election results were announced last night by AS Chair of Elections Evelyn Jimenez on Instagram Live. Jimenez also announced the results for the senate and University Student Union Board of Directors, which are listed below:

Lower Division senators:

• Josie Anderson

• Paige Hajiloo

Upper Division senators:

• Jordan Marcio Franco

• Shayan Moshtael

Graduate senators:

• Teady Ochoa

• Kiana Requena

College of Arts, Media and Communication senators:

• Cielo Munoz

• Chris Weitzman



College of Business and Economics senators:

• Justin Tolchinsky

• Elline Deogracias

College of Engineering and Computer Science senators:

• Mahima Mishor

• Areesha Hussain

College of Health and Human Development senator:

• Olivia Mazurova

College of Science and Math senators:

• Shannon Arias Ortega

• Caitlin Vamenta

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences senators:

• Charlie Rodriguez-Salazar

• Cynthia Sewah



University Student Union Board of Directors:

• Karina Perez

• Ayana Galves

• Christian Lipton

• Bryant Garcia

• Jassmine Guerrero